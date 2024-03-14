Tara-C-Tara’s new collection is high on comfort factor

The collection is high on comfort factor, with unique textures and high-quality, durable fabrics meticulously selected to ensure longevity and maintain the integrity of the pieces over time. The carefully curated colour palette features earthy tones, muted pastels, rich jewel tones, and contrasting neutrals, enhancing the overall bohemian and floral aesthetics.

It features various silhouettes, including A-line and straight cuts. What makes these pieces stand out is their versatility and timeless appeal. Designed to seamlessly transition from day to night, casual to formal settings, these co-ord sets offer wearers the flexibility to mix and match pieces for a personalised look.

Bohemian style brings a sense of freedom and individuality, while floral prints add a touch of romance and freshness. The combination creates a collection that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also embraces a relaxed and easy-going lifestyle.