Tara-C-Tara's new collection is high on comfort factor

This new collection marries the free-spirited aesthetics of Bohemian fashion with the enduring charm of floral patterns
Most are familiar with bohemian fashion — think frizzling fringes, floral prints, tie-dyes, and more — and the rising popularity of co-ord sets. It is the go-to choice for those seeking a cohesive yet effortlessly chic look. Tara-C-Tara’s new collection seamlessly marries the free-spirited aesthetics of Bohemian fashion with the enduring charm of floral patterns, creating a style that is both vibrant and carefree.

The collection is high on comfort factor, with unique textures and high-quality, durable fabrics meticulously selected to ensure longevity and maintain the integrity of the pieces over time. The carefully curated colour palette features earthy tones, muted pastels, rich jewel tones, and contrasting neutrals, enhancing the overall bohemian and floral aesthetics.

It features various silhouettes, including A-line and straight cuts. What makes these pieces stand out is their versatility and timeless appeal. Designed to seamlessly transition from day to night, casual to formal settings, these co-ord sets offer wearers the flexibility to mix and match pieces for a personalised look.

Bohemian style brings a sense of freedom and individuality, while floral prints add a touch of romance and freshness. The combination creates a collection that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also embraces a relaxed and easy-going lifestyle.

“They can be accessorised with statement jewellery, and layered with lightweight jackets or cardigans. These pieces can be styled for different occasions by simply changing the accessories and footwear. For a casual outing, opt for sandals and minimal jewellery, while for a formal gathering, elevate the look with heels and statement accessories,” shares Ankur Shukla, the founder of the brand.

Price starts at Rs 1,899. Available online.

