Ashnam launches Yoga Collection for Women's Day

The Yoga Collection from Ashnam Retail Pvt Ltd is breaking barriers this Women’s Day by dedicating an entire month to celebrating and empowering women. The highlight of this month-long celebration is the unveiling of their exclusive Yoga for Women collection— an ode to women's strength, resilience, and beauty.

Crafted with precision and passion, the collection features handcrafted and hand-painted figurines depicting various yoga poses tailored to women. This collection, made by more than 60 per cent women, is an ode to self-love and self-care. These exquisite figurines not only showcase the beauty of yoga but also serve as inspirational reminders for women to prioritise their well-being.