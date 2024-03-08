Ashnam launches Yoga Collection for Women's Day

The Yoga Collection from Ashnam Retail Pvt Ltd is breaking barriers this Women’s Day by dedicating an entire month to celebrating and empowering women. The highlight of this month-long celebration is the unveiling of their exclusive Yoga for Women collection— an ode to women's strength, resilience, and beauty.
Crafted with precision and passion, the collection features handcrafted and hand-painted figurines depicting various yoga poses tailored to women. This collection, made by more than 60 per cent women, is an ode to self-love and self-care. These exquisite figurines not only showcase the beauty of yoga but also serve as inspirational reminders for women to prioritise their well-being.
One standout piece from the collection is a product made by women for women, embodying empowerment. This Made in India product is a symbol of craftsmanship and a testament to Ashnam's commitment to contributing to the country's economy.
Speaking about this, Manojkumar Sharma, founder of Ashnam, said, “The strength of a woman is immeasurable, and our Yoga for Women collection is a celebration of that strength. We are proud to present a product made by women for women, contributing to the economic empowerment of our fellow sisters in India. This collection is not just about art but about fosters a culture of self-love and care.”
The handcrafted figurines are made using polyresins, adding a beautiful raw touch to each piece. The Yoga for Women collection celebrates womanhood and is a thoughtful gift for those who wish to encourage women in their lives to prioritise happiness and health.