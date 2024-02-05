Love language in a box: Unique gifts for every Valentine

Unlock the language of love with our curated Valentine’s Day gifting guide. From timeless classics to unique expressions, discover the perfect tokens to captivate hearts and create cherished moments with these range of top picks from Perona, Nornament, Richa Goeka, The Label Life, Voylla, H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery, Crimzon and many more.

Perona's offerings

Black Kavita Handbag: Inspired by the luminous essence of Kavita Singh, the revered director of DLF India Ltd, the Kavita bag emerges as a masterpiece, elegantly embodying her multifaceted life, seamlessly transitioning through work, social gatherings, and magical moments.

Ivory Phoebe Clutch Bag: Phoebe epitomises unparalleled artistry with meticulously handwoven borders showcasing extraordinary craftsmanship. Its uniquely designed wristlet, featuring an integrated handle, boasts a capacious main compartment, a handy slip-in section, and a secure magnetic closure—all crafted from exquisite, LWG-certified Italian leather.

Ivory Selma Women Knit Pancho: A meticulously crafted design, this piece combines curated elements for limitless styling possibilities. With its broad ribbed trims, relaxed armholes, and a chic low turtle neckline, it boasts a thoughtfully curated knitting pattern.

Black Arlo Briefcase Bag from Perona

Black Arlo Briefcase Bag: Arlo stands out as a unique laptop bag, featuring flawless construction and clean lines. It showcases adjustable handles, an internal shock-resistant padded laptop compartment, and multiple compartments tailored for media devices and accessories, ensuring both style and functionality.

Sepia Rei Money Clip: Elevate your style with this chic and understated card holder, embodying your refined less-is-more aesthetic. Meticulously crafted from luxurious Italian grainy leather, it boasts multiple card slots and a money clip for a secure yet elegant organization of your essentials.

Wine Sienna Jumpsuit: Indulge in contemporary chic with the Siena jumpsuit – a fusion of modern minimalism and laid-back comfort. Designed for a relaxed fit, it boasts wide full-length legs, an ankle-grazing hem, a distinctive statement shirt collar, and voluminous full sleeves with broad cuffs. Siena effortlessly enhances your wardrobe, offering versatile styling options for any occasion.

Nornament

Nornament is a 2-decade-authentic luxury jewellery brand founded by Sushma Maloo. Attention to detail with a blend of modern techniques and fine craftsmanship is what the brand roots for with each piece of hand-crafted jewellery.

Richa Goenka

Richa Goenka is a Chennai-based, self-made label that believes in designs that are simple but elegant by using impeccable detailing which makes the creations instantly stand apart. The little details add panache to any look instantly. The brand is the most sought-after for quirky shirts, shirt dresses and corsets.

Crimzon World

Crimzon is a luxury Indian footwear label that handcrafts eco-conscious footwear using Vegan faux leather. The brand specializes in bespoke designer footwear with a dedicated bridal line. For over 2 decades now, Crimzon has been dedicated to providing uncompromising quality, superior craftsmanship, and stunning designs. Here is the red shoes from the brand just apt for a Valentine's Day out.



A Clutch Story

Rubysome Pearl Tassel Potli

Founded in 2018, the Delhi-based label is dedicated to bringing the most exquisite range of handcrafted Clutches and Potlis. Each piece is a work of art, starting with the initial concept and brought to life by skilled artisans who have honed their craft for generations. What sets them apart is their commitment to reviving India's rich heritage and culture through their proudly handmade products.

H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery

With over 20 years of experience, Harshad Ajoomal is a high-end jewellery designer and craftsman under his label H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. His creations blend modern techniques and fine craftsmanship.

Ada by Mehar

Known for their chic and modern designs and an eye for timeless allure, Ada by Mehar embodies the essence of statement pieces tailored to a vibrant, youthful audience, paying special attention to customisation and personalisation by size, design and colour, ensuring that each piece is a true reflection of your individuality. They recognise that true beauty lies in the marriage of comfort and confidence ensuring unrivalled comfort and remarkable value by crafting garments that empower you!

Voylla

Celebrate the season of love with the exquisite Valentine's Day collection from Voylla. This carefully curated collection is the epitome of romance, designed to make your girlfriend feel truly special. Surprise your girlfriend with a gift that reflects the depth of your emotions and showcases your thoughtfulness. Voylla's Valentine's Day collection is a testament to the beauty of love, making it the ideal choice to create lasting memories on this special day.

Gnist Footwear

This Valentine's Day, make a bold and stylish statement by gifting your girlfriend a pair of exquisite heels from the Love Special collection at Gnist. Its carefully curated range of heels is designed to captivate hearts and elevate any romantic occasion. From classic stilettos to trendy block heels, this collection features a diverse selection to suit various tastes and preferences. The attention to detail and quality craftsmanship ensure that each pair not only exudes elegance but also offers unparalleled comfort.



The Label Life

The Sweetheart Shop curated by Malaika Arora from The Label Life

This Valentine's Day, elevate your gift-giving game with the exquisite Valentine's Day Collection- The Sweetheart Shop -- curated by Malaika Arora from The Label Life. The carefully curated collection celebrates love, offering a range of chic and timeless pieces that make for the perfect gift for your girlfriend. From elegant dresses to sophisticated accessories, each item in this collection is thoughtfully designed to capture the essence of romance and style.



Woggles Eyewear

Luxloom couple sunglasses from Woggles

Love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than with a gift that's both stylish and practical? This Valentine's Day, Woggles Eyewear wants to help you see love in a whole new light – with stylish, affordable, and eye-conic sunglasses for you and your sweetheart. More than just sun protection, Woggles Eyewear is an expression of personality. Whether you're a classic soul, a trendsetting millennial, or a fashion-forward Gen Z, Woggles has the perfect pair of shades that befits your wardrobe and suits your lifestyle. On this day of love, the brand is making it easy to share the love with their range of couple's sunglasses. From the playful SunHex-Couple style, sleek ⁠⁠HorizonHues-Couple sunglasses, romantic TwilightTango and MirageMelody-Couple Sunglasses, to the luxurious LuxLoom-Couple and EclipticBlend-Couple Sunglasses, each pair is designed to complement your individual styles while celebrating your connection. Choose from bold aviators, trendy cat-eyes, or timeless wayfarers – there's a perfect match for every couple.