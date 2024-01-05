Deepika Padukone turns a year older: Unveiling 5 wardrobe staples inspired by her fashion faves
Deepika's fashion choices are nothing short of breathtaking
As the stunning Deepika Padukone adds another candle to her birthday cake, there's no denying that she is not just a powerhouse of talent but also a style maven. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the Bollywood diva has effortlessly carved a niche for herself in the fashion world. To celebrate her special day, let's delve into Deepika's wardrobe and discover the 5 fashion staples that every fashionista needs to embrace.
Statement Saris: Deepika's ethnic looks are nothing short of breathtaking. Channel your inner diva by including statement saris in your wardrobe. Opt for bold colours and intricate designs to make a head-turning entrance at weddings, parties, or cultural events.
Also read: Navrathan Jewellers, Gargi by PNGS, and Etchcraft Emporium unveil their festive collection
Comfortable Sneakers: Deepika's off-duty style is incomplete without a pair of comfortable sneakers. Embrace the athleisure trend by incorporating stylish sneakers into your wardrobe. They are perfect for casual outings, and with the right ensemble, they can even add a playful touch to semi-formal looks.
Power Blazers: The actress often exudes confidence in power blazers, proving that a well-tailored blazer is a game-changer. Whether you're headed to a business meeting or a brunch date, a stylish blazer can effortlessly pull your entire look together, making you feel powerful and chic.
Also read: Recreate looks of these Bollywood stars with Blackberrys
Classic White Shirt: Deepika's love for simplicity often reflects in her choice of classic white shirts. A well-fitted white shirt is not only versatile but also timeless. Pair it with jeans for a casual look or tuck it into a pencil skirt for a chic formal appearance – this wardrobe essential is a must-have. You can find several options from Lee Cooper.
Tailored Trousers: Whether she's rocking the red carpet or strolling through the airport, Deepika knows the power of well-fitted tailored trousers. These bottoms can elevate any look, providing comfort without compromising on style. Invest in a pair that suits your body type, and you'll be ready to conquer any occasion.