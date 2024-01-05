The Shirt Dandy unveils a revolutionary AI-powered 3D configurator

The Shirt Dandy (TSD), an Austrian brand, is set to make its mark in the Indian market with the launch of a groundbreaking AI-powered 3D configurator. This brand-new Italian technology empowers customers to design their shirts online, providing a curated experience with an array of styles, fabric choices, and detailing options. The Shirt Dandy's entry into the Indian market represents a fusion of Austrian and Indian craftsmanship, European technology, and a commitment to providing a personalized, sustainable, and community-driven fashion experience.

To celebrate this debut, TSD is releasing an exclusive pre-booking opportunity with limited slots. In this innovative move, these inaugural customers will get an opportunity to be brand ambassadors. Each customer receives an exclusive referral code, unlocking the door for friends to join the waitlist. This strategic approach is poised to establish a community of fashion enthusiasts bound by the excitement of being part of The Shirt Dandy's debut in the Indian market.

Further, TSD seeks to transform shopping into an immersive and enjoyable experience with significantly reduced lead time for customers. With this revolutionary experience, the brand also provides lifelong free alterations, a forthcoming buy-back program, and the exclusive Dandy Club, an integral part of The Shirt Dandy experience. As a member of the club, individuals can unlock unparalleled networking opportunities, connect with industry stalwarts, and shape their futures together.

On the launch announcement, Thomas Hebenstreit, founder, said, “The Shirt Dandy initially served Austrian customers while producing shirts in India. The decision to launch in India is rooted in the recognition of the country's fragmented market and the opportunity to provide an integrated omnichannel experience. We’re excited to lift this market potential and make buying a shirt an experience that is fun and engaging while providing high-quality garments to Indian customers.”

The fashion industry is one of the largest polluters in the world. The Shirt Dandy’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond style—it’s a pledge to make a positive impact on the planet. Custom-made shirts, crafted with care and consideration, offer a sustainable alternative to the fast-fashion narrative.

Elaborating further about the brand, Aayush Sharma, Co-founder, said, “Thomas, representing Austria, and myself, representing India, aspire to intricately blend the finest elements of both cultures into each stitch. This collaboration is not merely a cultural encounter; it's a tribute to meticulous craftsmanship. With a deep appreciation for the heritage of Indian fabrics, we hold in high regard the excellence of their production, harmonizing tradition with innovation. Our shirts narrate a tale of unity, merging Austrian precision with the artistic brilliance of Indian textiles, crafting a sartorial masterpiece that knows no boundaries.”

With an existing presence in international markets, the brand plans to open its flagship Digital Signage store in Gurgaon. Meanwhile, the brand will keep hosting pop-up stores across the city. For customers in Delhi NCR, home appointments are available along with a digital option for AI-powered self-measurements.