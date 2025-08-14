Sabyasachi’s jewellery is now available online, but with a rather hefty price tag

The day has finally come when designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has launched his luxury design jewellery online. This marks as a bold step into the world of premium e-commerce. For the first time, his fine jewellery collection is now available online through the shopping app Tata CLiQ Luxury, marking a significant milestone for the Kolkata-based fashion house.
The line-up that's up online features 79 exclusive pieces, each crafted in 18-carat gold and adorned with VVS–VS EF-colour brilliant-cut diamonds, natural pearls, and other exquisite gemstones. With prices ranging from ₹55,000 to ₹9 lakh, the collection offers a mix of accessibility for luxury buyers and the brand’s signature opulence for high-end collectors.
The label has now joined the list of global label rankings like Bvlgari, Chanel, and Rado. All these brands have embraced the digital retail route. Industry experts have also noted that this movie will place the brand and the growing digital footprint of Indian luxury on a bigger scale. As it will now lead to changing preferences of consumers who can avail the comfort of online shopping without compromising the quality or exclusivity.
The brand will remain committed to its artisanal roots despite going retail. Each piece has been crafted to reflect Sabyasachi’s dedication to craftsmanship, storytelling, and heritage-inspired design. These features have cemented his position both in Indian and globally.
The platform ensures the brand's creation with premium digital convenience. It also focuses on the authenticity and luxury which Sabyasachi aligns with, boosting clients' confidence in the integrity of the purchase. The move has also significantly hinted at a shift in the Indian luxury market. As luxury consumers grow younger and more digitally savvy, brands like Sabyasachi are finding innovative ways to stay relevant while preserving their exclusivity.
