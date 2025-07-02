Lorenzo Musetti named global ambassador by this iconic fashion label

On Tuesday, Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti was announced as the newest ambassador for a prominent luxury fashion house news that coincided with a surprising early exit from Wimbledon. Despite being seeded seventh and ranked No. 6 in the ATP singles rankings in 2025, Musetti faced a disappointing defeat in the tournament's opening round. He was bested by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, who is currently ranked 126th in the world, in what many are calling one of the biggest upsets of the championship so far.
The timing of the ambassadorship announcement, while bittersweet, marks a significant step in Musetti’s expanding presence beyond tennis. The collaboration with the high-fashion label isn’t entirely new, he recently appeared in the house’s “Craft is Our Language” campaign, a project celebrating five decades of its iconic Intrecciato weaving technique.
Born in Carrara, Tuscany in 2002, Musetti has been widely praised for his elegant playing style, creativity, and composure on court. His rise began in earnest when he clinched the boys’ singles title at the 2019 Australian Open and made it to the final of the US Open juniors the same year. Since then, the 24-year-old has steadily built an impressive professional record. He reached the semifinals of both the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and the 2025 French Open and brought home a bronze medal in singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His contributions also helped Italy secure back-to-back Davis Cup victories in 2023 and 2024.
His appointment as a luxury fashion ambassador adds to a growing portfolio of partnerships that already includes Asics, Rolex, and Polaroid Eyewear. His blend of athletic prowess and stylish sophistication makes him an ideal representative for high-end brands seeking authenticity and cross-cultural appeal.
He now joins a celebrated group of ambassadors that includes names like Julianne Moore, Jacob Elordi, and BTS’s RM, positioning him as a rising icon at the intersection of sports and fashion.