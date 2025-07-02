Lorenzo Musetti named global ambassador by this iconic fashion label

The timing of the ambassadorship announcement, while bittersweet, marks a significant step in Musetti’s expanding presence beyond tennis. The collaboration with the high-fashion label isn’t entirely new, he recently appeared in the house’s “Craft is Our Language” campaign, a project celebrating five decades of its iconic Intrecciato weaving technique.

Born in Carrara, Tuscany in 2002, Musetti has been widely praised for his elegant playing style, creativity, and composure on court. His rise began in earnest when he clinched the boys’ singles title at the 2019 Australian Open and made it to the final of the US Open juniors the same year. Since then, the 24-year-old has steadily built an impressive professional record. He reached the semifinals of both the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and the 2025 French Open and brought home a bronze medal in singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His contributions also helped Italy secure back-to-back Davis Cup victories in 2023 and 2024.