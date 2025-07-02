Louis Vuitton’s auto rickshaw bag sparks buzz online

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection has stirred up a buzz in the fashion world, with a bold and unexpected celebration of Indian culture taking center stage. Among the standout pieces is a handbag modeled after an Indian autorickshaw, blending the chaotic charm of the subcontinent’s streets with the precision of French luxury design.
The collection, which pays homage to traditional Indian artistry and motifs, arrives at a time when global fashion is increasingly engaging with South Asian aesthetics. After Prada’s Kolhapuri sandal moment caught attention, Louis Vuitton’s auto-inspired handbag has now taken over social media. The bag, crafted from buttery leather and fully wrapped in LV’s classic Monogram canvas, features tiny wheels, handlebars, and the instantly recognizable three-wheeler silhouette seen across India.
The photos surfaced via a fashion commentator page on Instagram, who posted the piece on Instagram with a tongue-in-cheek caption suggesting that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) would go wild for the design. The page noted that while the bag didn’t make it to the runway, it was spotted during a follow-up “re-see” session tucked away on a shelf.
Louis Vuitton is no stranger to novelty bags having previously launched designs shaped like airplanes, lobsters, and dolphins but the autorickshaw version feels particularly cheeky. It's an imaginative mashup of cultural nostalgia and elite fashion sensibility. Although the price tag hasn’t been revealed yet, it's expected to fall in the jaw-dropping luxury bracket, prompting both admiration and eye-rolls online.
Social media reactions to the piece were as colorful as the bag itself. One user quipped, “Middle-class struggle is now high fashion,” while another joked, “If I see a South Delhi aunty stepping out of her Audi with this, I’ll riot.” Others mused about spotting knockoffs in Chandni Chowk or wondered if the real autorickshaw would now cost less than its designer counterpart. The bag may not be practical, but it has certainly succeeded in driving conversation and a whole lot of memes.