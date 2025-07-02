Louis Vuitton’s auto rickshaw bag sparks buzz online

The collection, which pays homage to traditional Indian artistry and motifs, arrives at a time when global fashion is increasingly engaging with South Asian aesthetics. After Prada’s Kolhapuri sandal moment caught attention, Louis Vuitton’s auto-inspired handbag has now taken over social media. The bag, crafted from buttery leather and fully wrapped in LV’s classic Monogram canvas, features tiny wheels, handlebars, and the instantly recognizable three-wheeler silhouette seen across India.

The photos surfaced via a fashion commentator page on Instagram, who posted the piece on Instagram with a tongue-in-cheek caption suggesting that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) would go wild for the design. The page noted that while the bag didn’t make it to the runway, it was spotted during a follow-up “re-see” session tucked away on a shelf.