Backlash over pricey Kolhapuris prompts Prada’s team visit to Kolhapur

Kolhapuri chappals, which carry a Geographical Indication (GI) tag since 2019, hold deep-rooted cultural value in India. Many local craftsmen expressed disappointment that their heritage was showcased without acknowledgment or collaboration.

Responding to the growing backlash, representatives from the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) held a virtual meeting with Prada last week, proposing a collaborative model akin to the brand’s previous artisan partnerships in countries like Japan, Peru, and Scotland. Prada reportedly responded with interest, paving the way for this in-person visit.

The delegation included Paolo Tiveron, Director of Men’s Technical and Production (Footwear), Daniele Contu, Pattern Making Manager, and consultants Andrea and Roberto Pollastrelli. MACCIA President Lalit Gandhi and other officials welcomed the team, who began their day in Subhash Nagar, a neighborhood renowned for its traditional footwear artisans.

The team interacted with veteran craftsmen like Bhupal Shete, Balasaheb Gawali, and others, observing the intricate process of chappal-making. Artisans explained the use of specific leathers like buffalo or bull for the base and goat leather for the signature strap. Their deep family involvement in the craft with women contributing significantly to the production process was also highlighted. Among the designs presented was the innovative “car-to-carpet” chappal, meant to be easily worn at formal events after discreet transport.



