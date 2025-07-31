Meryl Streep's heels from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set said ‘That’s All’ to boring footwear

Among all the viral photos from the filming of the sequel, Meryl Streep's pictures made quite the buzz and instantly got the internet in a chokehold. The actor channeled her intimate fashion editor alter ego and was seen strutting on the streets of New York in bright red Jacquemus slingback stilettos. Her look was paired with a killer beige trench coat, white knit, and navy tailor trousers but the 'heels' were the ultimate moment. Forget Runway magazine, these heels took the center stage and the internet couldn't stop obsessing over them.

Within a few minutes, the fans declared this moment as 'The Devil Wears Jacquemus' and honestly, we totally agree with this title. Users on social media did what they are best at, turned it into memes, spiraled into praises and some chaotic fangirling over the shoes and her aura. One user even commented, "Anne Hathaway who?” while others declared Meryl Streep is “aging like fine wine in couture.”

And to be honest? FACTS.