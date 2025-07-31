Meryl Streep's heels from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set said ‘That’s All’ to boring footwear

Miranda Priestly is back!
This time she has traded her classic Prada for something bolder, *drumroll please* Jacquemus. Meryl Streep was recently seen filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. And while the internet was recovering from the announcement of the sequel, it was Meryl Streep's shoes that got the internet spiraling once again.
Among all the viral photos from the filming of the sequel, Meryl Streep's pictures made quite the buzz and instantly got the internet in a chokehold. The actor channeled her intimate fashion editor alter ego and was seen strutting on the streets of New York in bright red Jacquemus slingback stilettos. Her look was paired with a killer beige trench coat, white knit, and navy tailor trousers but the 'heels' were the ultimate moment. Forget Runway magazine, these heels took the center stage and the internet couldn't stop obsessing over them.
Within a few minutes, the fans declared this moment as 'The Devil Wears Jacquemus' and honestly, we totally agree with this title. Users on social media did what they are best at, turned it into memes, spiraled into praises and some chaotic fangirling over the shoes and her aura. One user even commented, "Anne Hathaway who?” while others declared Meryl Streep is “aging like fine wine in couture.”
And to be honest? FACTS.
Even the fashion label Jacquemus got into a fun banter and reposted her look with a cheeky headline, crowning Miranda their unofficial muse of the moment. As if being only Hollywood's GOAT actor was not enough, now she is fashion's new obsession, too. This was the moment which reminded us that Miranda never needed to say much. Her one cold stare from up and down, one click of a heel from the corridor, and a whole generation feel seen (and judged). Back in 2006 she gave us the iconic cerulean monologue and in 2025 she is delivering silent 'slayage'!
So YES, the Devil once wore Prada but not anymore in 2025 (we will find out). Now she struts in Jacquemus, let her shoes do the talking and somehow manages to make every fashionista underdressed till today.
That's all.