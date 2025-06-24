Did Prada just rebrand Kolhapuri chappals without crediting India?

During Prada’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at the Deposito of Fondazione Prada in Milan, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a familiar silhouette among the designer ensembles—a flat, tan leather sandal with a toe loop that looked strikingly similar to the iconic Kolhapuri chappal. Handmade by artisans in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur for over a century, these sandals aren’t just footwear, they’re a symbol of craftsmanship, culture, and tradition.

In fact, they were granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019, cementing their cultural and regional significance. So when a fashion powerhouse like Prada showcased what looked like a contemporary take on Kolhapuris without a single mention of their Indian origin, social media didn’t stay quiet. Many were thrilled to see Indian design take center stage. But others quickly pointed out a troubling omission: no credit to the artisans, no reference to Kolhapur, and no nod to the rich legacy behind the sandal.

To stir the pot further, Prada included a leather toe ring—another hallmark of the Kolhapuri style as part of their show invites, making the design’s roots even harder to ignore.

