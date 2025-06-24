Did Prada just rebrand Kolhapuri chappals without crediting India?

Indian fashion has long made its mark on the global style scene from the structured grace of Nehru jackets to the regal flair of turbans, and cummerbunds to scarf-like drapes reminiscent of dupattas. Now, another heritage staple has quietly stepped into the international spotlight is the 'Kolhapuri chappal.'
During Prada’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at the Deposito of Fondazione Prada in Milan, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a familiar silhouette among the designer ensembles—a flat, tan leather sandal with a toe loop that looked strikingly similar to the iconic Kolhapuri chappal. Handmade by artisans in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur for over a century, these sandals aren’t just footwear, they’re a symbol of craftsmanship, culture, and tradition.
In fact, they were granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019, cementing their cultural and regional significance. So when a fashion powerhouse like Prada showcased what looked like a contemporary take on Kolhapuris without a single mention of their Indian origin, social media didn’t stay quiet. Many were thrilled to see Indian design take center stage. But others quickly pointed out a troubling omission: no credit to the artisans, no reference to Kolhapur, and no nod to the rich legacy behind the sandal.
To stir the pot further, Prada included a leather toe ring—another hallmark of the Kolhapuri style as part of their show invites, making the design’s roots even harder to ignore.
Watch the collection here
This isn’t the first time Indian fashion elements have been rebranded by global luxury houses. Dupatta-style scarves, mirror-work skirts, and traditional prints have all been renamed, repackaged, and resold without honoring their origin. There’s a fine line between cultural appreciation and appropriation. As Indian designs gain global momentum, so should the recognition of their roots. Because while the sandals may look effortlessly stylish on a Milan runway, the story they carry deserves more than silence and it deserves respect.