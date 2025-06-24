Hot or outdated? The return of bandage dress sparks fashion debate

Imagine it’s 2010! You’re heading out for the night with a baby pink bandage dress borrowed from your best friend (and her fake ID). Your hair’s dip-dyed in pastel blue, your lips are covered in concealer, and your lashes are coated in so much mascara they’ve practically fused together. With a baguette in hand and Britney Spears Gimme More playing in the background, you're ready to wobble your way through the night. The dress is tight, movement restricted, but the vibe is unparallel.
Now fast-forward to 2025, the bandage dress is officially back. And while the nostalgia is real, not everyone is thrilled.
Originally designed by Hervé Léger in the '80s and made iconic in the early 2000s by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and even Blair Waldorf, the bandage dress was once the ultimate marker of sexy-chic. Last week, House of CB boldly declared #BANDAGEISBACK in a new campaign. Reactions? Let’s just say the internet had opinions. Some rejoiced: “Finally! Goodbye cottagecore!” Others cringed: “The trauma of being vacuum-packed into one of these” and “Nothing says recession like restrictive dresses.”
But there’s more to this comeback than just style. The return of the bandage dress feels like a step back not just sartorially, but culturally. As fashion leans back into bodycon fits and curve-hugging silhouettes, it’s hard to ignore the parallel rise of Ozempic-fueled body ideals and a new wave of diet-driven beauty standards.
Hailey Bieber wowed in Saint Laurent’s sculpted version and Kaia Gerber paid homage to Cindy Crawford’s iconic '90s look, the question remains: are we celebrating confidence or revisiting a pressure-filled version of femininity? Still, with Bollywood's Gen Z actors like Suhana Khan embracing the trend and Gen Z creators putting their spin on it, the bandage dress is once again everywhere, from runways to brunch tables to your Instagram feed.
Some trends never truly die. They just tighten up, wait a decade, and return—ready or not.