From soft shell to hard glam: The Mermaidcore revival no one saw coming

The ultimate summer fantasy has swum to shore and it's making waves both on screen and in closets. With The Little Mermaid live-action remake starring Halle Bailey as the iconic Ariel hitting theaters on May 26, fans aren't just flocking to cinemas, they’re diving headfirst into fashion’s most whimsical trend: Mermaidcore. Already making a colossal splash on TikTok with over 14.8 billion views, this ocean-inspired aesthetic is defining the season with sparkle, sensuality, and a dash of mythical magic.
More than just a viral trend, Mermaidcore captures a dreamy mix of nostalgic pop culture and modern-day escapism. Think ruffled hems that mimic sea foam, pearl-drenched accessories, and sequins that shimmer like sunlight on water. It draws from a swirl of current aesthetics: the romantic charm of coquettecore, the nostalgic shimmer of Y2K glam, and the retro glitter of disco.
Whether you're throwing on a seashell-print crop top, slipping into a sparkly mesh maxi dress, or pairing pearl-drop earrings with iridescent sandals, there’s a sea-siren twist for every style and budget. Mermaidcore doesn’t require a fairy godmother just a sense of adventure and some glitter.
Beyond Ariel, the trend channels references from cult classics and niche sea-inspired icons. From the iconic Aquamarine girls and H2O: Just Add Water teens, to Cher’s eccentric ocean-themed looks in Mermaids, the aesthetic pulls deep from pop culture’s treasure chest. Anime fans are nodding to Princess Lucia from Mermaid Melody, while darker Sirencore lovers are leaning into sheer fabrics, corset tops, fishnets, and seductive siren eye makeup that adds a layer of edge to the otherwise dreamy aesthetic.
And the best part? You don’t need to spend a fortune to look like you’ve emerged from the sea. With plenty of budget-friendly fashion finds—think shell-shaped bags, glittery swimwear, and metallic flip-flops—you can channel Mermaidcore all summer long without making your wallet sink. Whether you’re headed to the beach, a rooftop party, or simply scrolling TikTok in style, there’s a sea-swept version of this trend ready to make a splash in your wardrobe.