From soft shell to hard glam: The Mermaidcore revival no one saw coming

More than just a viral trend, Mermaidcore captures a dreamy mix of nostalgic pop culture and modern-day escapism. Think ruffled hems that mimic sea foam, pearl-drenched accessories, and sequins that shimmer like sunlight on water. It draws from a swirl of current aesthetics: the romantic charm of coquettecore, the nostalgic shimmer of Y2K glam, and the retro glitter of disco.

Whether you're throwing on a seashell-print crop top, slipping into a sparkly mesh maxi dress, or pairing pearl-drop earrings with iridescent sandals, there’s a sea-siren twist for every style and budget. Mermaidcore doesn’t require a fairy godmother just a sense of adventure and some glitter.

Beyond Ariel, the trend channels references from cult classics and niche sea-inspired icons. From the iconic Aquamarine girls and H2O: Just Add Water teens, to Cher’s eccentric ocean-themed looks in Mermaids, the aesthetic pulls deep from pop culture’s treasure chest. Anime fans are nodding to Princess Lucia from Mermaid Melody, while darker Sirencore lovers are leaning into sheer fabrics, corset tops, fishnets, and seductive siren eye makeup that adds a layer of edge to the otherwise dreamy aesthetic.