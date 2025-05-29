Maria Grazia Chiuri leaves Dior: What’s next for the iconic fashion house?

Jonathan Anderson, formerly of Loewe, is widely rumored to be her successor. His first collection as Dior’s menswear artistic director is expected to debut on June 27 during Paris Fashion Week.

Since joining Dior from Valentino in 2016, Chiuri has significantly reshaped the brand’s image and product strategy. Her commercially driven, versatile collections were crafted to suit the daily lives of modern women — spanning workwear, leisurewear, and evening attire. She also diversified Dior’s accessories portfolio beyond the Lady Dior, introducing bestsellers like the Book Tote and Bobby Camera Bag, while reviving the Saddle Bag in seasonal iterations. Chiuri’s runway shows, often staged in stunning international locations from India to Mexico, paid tribute to artisanal craft and championed a message of feminist empowerment. Whether through subtle design elements such as soft tailoring that replaced rigid corsetry or bold statements like the now-iconic “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt, her collections struck a balance between femininity and advocacy. In 2020, she underscored this mission with illuminated signs declaring “Consent” and “Patriarchy = Oppression.”