Maria Grazia Chiuri leaves Dior: What’s next for the iconic fashion house?

Maria Grazia Chiuri is officially stepping down as the artistic director of womenswear at Christian Dior, the French fashion house confirmed on Thursday, ending months of industry speculation. Her departure follows a grand runway presentation held at Rome’s historic Villa Albani Torlonia, a fitting conclusion to her impactful nine-year chapter at LVMH’s second-largest fashion label.
Jonathan Anderson, formerly of Loewe, is widely rumored to be her successor. His first collection as Dior’s menswear artistic director is expected to debut on June 27 during Paris Fashion Week.
Since joining Dior from Valentino in 2016, Chiuri has significantly reshaped the brand’s image and product strategy. Her commercially driven, versatile collections were crafted to suit the daily lives of modern women — spanning workwear, leisurewear, and evening attire. She also diversified Dior’s accessories portfolio beyond the Lady Dior, introducing bestsellers like the Book Tote and Bobby Camera Bag, while reviving the Saddle Bag in seasonal iterations. Chiuri’s runway shows, often staged in stunning international locations from India to Mexico, paid tribute to artisanal craft and championed a message of feminist empowerment. Whether through subtle design elements such as soft tailoring that replaced rigid corsetry or bold statements like the now-iconic “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt, her collections struck a balance between femininity and advocacy. In 2020, she underscored this mission with illuminated signs declaring “Consent” and “Patriarchy = Oppression.”
Reflecting on her time at Dior, Chiuri expressed gratitude for her team, stating: “Their talent and expertise allowed me to realize my vision of committed women’s fashion… Together, we have written an impactful chapter of which I am immensely proud.” Dior CEO Delphine Arnault praised Chiuri’s “exceptional creativity” and “inspiring feminist perspective,” highlighting her role in driving extraordinary growth. Under Chiuri, sales reportedly soared from €2.2 billion in 2017 to €9 billion by 2023, according to HSBC.
As the luxury sector faces a slowdown, several major houses including Chanel, Gucci, and Balenciaga are also undergoing creative transitions. Chiuri’s next career move remains undisclosed, though she is currently focused on restoring Rome’s Teatro della Cometa, a 233-seat theatre she purchased in 2020.