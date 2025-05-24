This rare Dior bag in hot pink with mirror work and nath detailing is pure art

All about the rare Dior Saddle bag

This particular Saddle Bag is a striking tribute to Indian craftsmanship, exuding elegance through its intricate detailing. The design features a compact interior complete with a zip pocket, all lined in luxe champagne-colored monogram fabric that adds a subtle layer of opulence. Originally priced at $4,500 USD, which is approximately ₹3,75,750, the bag stands as both a fashion statement and a collectible. The rediscovery was shared on Instagram by Diet Partha, who reposted Jackariaeh Francis’ original find. Known for curating vintage and archival fashion treasures, Francis shared how he came across this ultra-rare Indian Dior Saddle Bag, a piece that blends cultural artistry with timeless high fashion. The original post reads: "The Jewel of India” finally lives beyond the tiny pixelated pics online thanks to @parisian_sweet. A super rare collectors item with only 100 made per country in honour of Galliano’s 10-year Dior anniversary in 2007. Honestly, can’t help but wish the Dior India show gave us some pieces like this."