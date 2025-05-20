Priyanka Chopra turns heads in rare archival Dior look by Galliano

What did Priyanka Chopra wear to make heads turn?

Chopra paired her frock, which featured a sheer overlay and floral appliques, with a stunning diamond and ruby suite. The Citadel star wore her brunette tresses in a tousled updo, while her makeup consisted of brown eyeshadow, terracotta blush and a glossy nude lip. The gown featured Galliano’s signature romanticism, with intricate detailing, a sculpted silhouette, and a whisper of theatrical flair. Its classic structure and soft draping complemented Priyanka’s poise and presence, making it a standout moment not just for her, but also for fashion lovers who appreciate the revival of historic designs. Archival fashion has been experiencing a renaissance on red carpets, and Chopra’s look is a masterclass in how to wear a piece of fashion history without looking dated.