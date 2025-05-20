Priyanka Chopra turns heads in rare archival Dior look by Galliano

Priyanka Chopra makes quite the headlines for her fashion statement whenever she is spotted at an event or award show. And this time again she has earned her global fashion icon image by donning an archival Dior dress by John Galliano. The dress was pulled from the 2000s era of Galliano’s reign at Dior which exudes timeless elegance, drama, and sophistication, all qualities Chopra wears with ease. On Monday night while attending a Bulgari event in Taormina, Sicily the actress was spotted along with K-pop star Lisa.
Chopra paired her frock, which featured a sheer overlay and floral appliques, with a stunning diamond and ruby suite. The Citadel star wore her brunette tresses in a tousled updo, while her makeup consisted of brown eyeshadow, terracotta blush and a glossy nude lip. The gown featured Galliano’s signature romanticism, with intricate detailing, a sculpted silhouette, and a whisper of theatrical flair. Its classic structure and soft draping complemented Priyanka’s poise and presence, making it a standout moment not just for her, but also for fashion lovers who appreciate the revival of historic designs. Archival fashion has been experiencing a renaissance on red carpets, and Chopra’s look is a masterclass in how to wear a piece of fashion history without looking dated.
She let her hair in a classy bun wearing the house jewellery which added extra chicness to her complete look. Her look can be interpreted as a subtle nod to Hollywood glamor. John Galliano’s work at Dior is often remembered for its bold artistry and dramatic silhouettes, and seeing one of his archival designs resurface on someone as globally influential as Chopra adds another layer of significance. It's a reminder of the cyclical nature of fashion, where pieces from decades past can still make powerful statements in the present.
Her look immediately caught eyes of the fashion police, who praised the actress for her style calling it one of her most memorable style moments.