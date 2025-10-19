4 things to keep in mind when wearing a column skirt

Accessories are the real deal here, so don’t hold back! A column skirt’s clean lines do the talking, so keep your accessories simple but stylish. Think long, sleek earrings and a statement belt or bag that complements without stealing the show. In summer, sandals are a perfect match, while heels or classy leather shoes step up the glam. Boots too do the magic. But, sneakers are a big no, save them for another day!

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.