4 things to keep in mind when wearing a column skirt

Diwali is here and fashion got its new upgrade, or maybe an old one. Celebs have started to ditch the traditional lehengas and hopped inside of sleek Column skirts. Being outdated for over a decade, column skirts have made a stylish comeback into the fashion world today.
A column skirt is effortlessly chic with its sleek, body-hugging silhouette, and to keep the look fresh and fashion-forward, balance is key. Instead of going all matching vibe, play with contrasts. Pair it with an oversized tee or a batwing-sleeve top to add some relaxed volume. Steer clear of tight-fitted tops unless you're aiming for a deliberately streamlined aesthetic
When it comes to skirt length, your height is the ultimate style secret! Midi skirts are the all-star — flattering pretty much everyone with their just-right vibe. If you’re on the petite side, steer clear of skirts that drag on too long; they can sneakily make your legs look shorter, especially if they hit at a weird spot around your calf or ankle. But if you’re tall, go ahead and rock those full-length skirts, your long legs will turn heads and let the skirt’s drama shine.
Column skirts are super sleek and hug every curve, so if you’re carrying a little extra around the tummy, you might feel a bit uneasy. No worries though, just throw on a longer or oversized top to keep things comfy and cover up where you want. These skirts are a total win for hourglass and pear shapes because they show off your natural curves and make you look fabulous without trying too hard!
Accessories are the real deal here, so don’t hold back! A column skirt’s clean lines do the talking, so keep your accessories simple but stylish. Think long, sleek earrings and a statement belt or bag that complements without stealing the show. In summer, sandals are a perfect match, while heels or classy leather shoes step up the glam. Boots too do the magic. But, sneakers are a big no, save them for another day!