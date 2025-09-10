Janhvi Kapoor’s jamawar-inspired couture turns heads at TIFF

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with her fashion statement steeped in heritage and artistry. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor for the festival. The actress donned an ensemble from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla which combined traditional handwork with contemporary sophistication. The designers are known for reinventing India's embroidery traditions for a global audience while safeguarding their authenticity.
Janhvi Kapoor donned a pure chiffon saree which was meticulously hand embroidered with silk threads in warm tones. It had intricated floral motifs unfolded across the fabric. The ensemble was draped with signature elegance, and the saree was paired with a complementing backless blouse. It was also hand-embroidered which added both allure and continuity to the design. Every detail of the look spoke of precision and heritage. Even the shoes were hand-embroidered which was a rare touch that elevated the ensemble beyond clothing to a complete vision of craftsmanship.
Adding more power to her look, Janhvi added a vintage men’s jamawar jacket from the 1980s. The jacket was upcycled and finished with hand-embroidered borders by the designer duo. She draped it with an antique jamawar shawl from Rhea Kapoor’s personal collection. The shawl was edged with handmade silk thread and tassels that echoed the saree’s detailing. Together, the jacket and shawl blended history and heritage which reinforced the idea of Indian craftmanship as living and wearable art.
Check out her look here:
Her jewellery was striking too, just like her ensemble. Her earrings were crafted in silver, and they were inspired by the Kashmiri dejhur. It's typically an ornament traditionally worn by brides which was reimagined here with modern flair. This particular choice made a deeper meaning into her red-carpet moment for her film Homebound at TIFF. The fusion of tradition and reinvention brought emotional resonance to her fashion choice. And it certainly marked a narrative of legacy.
Jamawar work is an age-old Kashmiri weaving technique, which is used to create intricate, nature-inspired patterns, primarily paisley and floral motifs, directly onto the fabric. Jamawar, Known for its rich, dense, and seamless designs, is historically associated with fine pashmina and silk shawls that were once highly prized by the Mughal elite.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.