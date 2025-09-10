Janhvi Kapoor’s jamawar-inspired couture turns heads at TIFF

Janhvi Kapoor donned a pure chiffon saree which was meticulously hand embroidered with silk threads in warm tones. It had intricated floral motifs unfolded across the fabric. The ensemble was draped with signature elegance, and the saree was paired with a complementing backless blouse. It was also hand-embroidered which added both allure and continuity to the design. Every detail of the look spoke of precision and heritage. Even the shoes were hand-embroidered which was a rare touch that elevated the ensemble beyond clothing to a complete vision of craftsmanship.

Adding more power to her look, Janhvi added a vintage men’s jamawar jacket from the 1980s. The jacket was upcycled and finished with hand-embroidered borders by the designer duo. She draped it with an antique jamawar shawl from Rhea Kapoor’s personal collection. The shawl was edged with handmade silk thread and tassels that echoed the saree’s detailing. Together, the jacket and shawl blended history and heritage which reinforced the idea of Indian craftmanship as living and wearable art.

Check out her look here: