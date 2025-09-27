What's the Tiffany setting? The innovation which redefined engagement rings forever

Until the 80s, engagement rings often kept their gemstones nestled in heavy bezels or ornate scrollwork. Tiffany shattered that tradition with a daring innovation: a six-prong solitaire setting that lifted the diamond above the band as though it were floating. The effect was extraordinary! Suddenly, the diamond itself became the star which was open to the light, radiating brilliance from every angle, dazzling not just the eyes but the heart.

The beauty of a Tiffany setting lies in its simplicity and its purpose. the prongs are designed to vanish in the background as they serve only to exalt the diamond. It is not a ring that competes with the stone, but one that crowns it like a jewel on a throne. This minimalist yet masterful design made the diamond appear much larger, more luminous, and infinitely more romantic.