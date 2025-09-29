5 underrated beautiful saree weaves that deserve more spotlight

Tant (everyday elegance)- Bengal’s Tant sarees are light, breezy, and seriously comfy. Borders that pop, perfect for festivals or daily wear, yet somehow they remain fashion’s best-kept secret. Pro tip: they look chef’s kiss good with minimal accessories.

These sarees aren’t just clothes they’re cultural treasures with a modern twist. From Peacock-paithani to story-telling Baluchari, these underrated weaves are waiting to add drama, elegance, and a little sass to your wardrobe. Go ahead and give your closet and this festive season some heritage spice. Happy festivities!