5 underrated beautiful saree weaves that deserve more spotlight

Discover 5 underrated saree weaves that deserve your attention. From Paithani to Baluchari, add style, heritage, and a touch of sass to your wardrobe
Published on
Updated on
Let's be real, when you think of saree, you mind automatically jumps to silk, banarasi and kanjeevaram. But hold up! India’s textile game is way larger than the usual suspects. There are some seriously underrated saree weaves out there, and it’s time they got the spotlight they deserve.

Alia Bhatt in a Pathani sareeX

Paithani (Peacock party alert)- straight out of Maharashtra, Paithani sarees are basically the royals of the saree world. Vibrant colors? Check. Peacock motifs? Double check. Wearing one feels like strutting out of a Bollywood period drama but with modern sass.

Underrated saree weaves from Rajasthan
Kota doriya sareeInstagram

Kota Doria (airy AF)- hailing from Rajasthan, Kota Doria is all about lightweight, breathable cotton-silk goodness. Those subtle square-check patterns (aka khat) make it look fancy without trying too hard. Perfect for summers, brunches, or just pretending you’re in a desert photoshoot.

Deepika Padukone in Maheshwari sareeInstagram

Maheshwari (Geometric chic)- maheshwari sarees hail from Madhya Pradesh and are the ultimate “effortlessly put-together” vibe. Geometric patterns, lightweight fabric, and a touch of elegance that works for office hours or wedding guest mode. Who said versatility couldn’t be stylish?

Saree weaves from West Bengal
Baluchari sareeX

Baluchari (storytelling swag)- this saree hails from West Bengal, Baluchari sarees are basically graphic novels you can wear. Mythological motifs on the pallu turn you into a walking, talking cultural storybook. Move over, Banarasi because you’ve got competition.

Tanth sareeX

Tant (everyday elegance)- Bengal’s Tant sarees are light, breezy, and seriously comfy. Borders that pop, perfect for festivals or daily wear, yet somehow they remain fashion’s best-kept secret. Pro tip: they look chef’s kiss good with minimal accessories.

These sarees aren’t just clothes they’re cultural treasures with a modern twist. From Peacock-paithani to story-telling Baluchari, these underrated weaves are waiting to add drama, elegance, and a little sass to your wardrobe. Go ahead and give your closet and this festive season some heritage spice. Happy festivities!

