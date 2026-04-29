There's a shift in luxury’s power map as American brands overtake European houses

Labels like Nike and Tommy Hilfiger don't operate like traditional brands. They focus more on content ecosystems of music, sport, and internet culture. European luxury still have their money on aspiration. One asks to be admired, the other asks you to take part.

The rise of resale and sustainability has also tilted the field. American brands of denim and casual wear, benefit from durability and circularity narratives that resonate with the younger generation. A vintage Levi’s jacket carries both cultural and environmental cachet, but a heavily logoed luxury item from five seasons ago does not.

But none of this suggests the decline of European luxury. European luxe brands remain enormously powerful, with deep margins and global reach. But the current slowdown has revealed an inflexion point, because growth is no longer guaranteed by heritage alone. It requires adaptability, better pricing, and cultural intelligence—areas where American brands are now setting the pace.

The resurgence is about alignment. American brands have aligned themselves with how people want to shop, spend, and express identity right now.