The Riviera bob is the new It-girl haircut, but is it for you?

Another day, another bob haircut!
Did you know the Italian bob has a first cousin, and she has just returned from a glamorous holiday on the French coast. Meet the Riviera Bob who is currently making waves with its breezy and windswept styling that's turning heads from Cannes to Instagram feeds.
The Riviera bob serves all the volume and purpose of its predecessor, as dubbed by stylist Tom Smith, “the Italian bob’s more relaxed, younger sister." But this bob does it with effortless and undone twist. Imagine a bob which is polished with a few strands undone and rebelliously doing their own thing. It's like they have been touched gently by a warm Mediterranean breeze.
So, how exactly did this cut become the 'it' style of the season? This particular bob sits just below your jawline, has long internal layers, and features softer and shattered ends. The vibe is more like "I just hopped off a yacht and let my hair air dry" rather than "fresh off the salon."
And the best part about this cut is its low maintenance and its ability to embrace a wide range of textures. For this, all you need is air-drying, diffusing, and a quick mist of lightweight mousse or texture spray. And you are good to go.
It works beautifully on thicker hair and for medium texture which needs a little volume boost. Just make sure to layer it towards the end to maintain that airy feel. It most likely flatters heart-shaped face structure and softens sharp, angular jawlines.
The Riviera bob isn't just a hairstyle but an lifestyle and attitude that you will carry around. In the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Zoey Deutch showcased her version of this bob in a chic and cinematic cut of summer 2025. And with all the "cool girl" hair trend dominating on the internet, this tyle fits the right mood board. Going with a linen dress, oversized sunnies and Aperol spritz in one hand will set the vibe.
This bob cut is your ultimate ticket to effortless glam. Whether you're actually on the French Riviera or just fantasising it from your balcony, this cut will give you the main character energy in all seasons.
