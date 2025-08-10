The Riviera bob is the new It-girl haircut, but is it for you?

The Riviera bob serves all the volume and purpose of its predecessor, as dubbed by stylist Tom Smith, “the Italian bob’s more relaxed, younger sister." But this bob does it with effortless and undone twist. Imagine a bob which is polished with a few strands undone and rebelliously doing their own thing. It's like they have been touched gently by a warm Mediterranean breeze.

So, how exactly did this cut become the 'it' style of the season? This particular bob sits just below your jawline, has long internal layers, and features softer and shattered ends. The vibe is more like "I just hopped off a yacht and let my hair air dry" rather than "fresh off the salon."

And the best part about this cut is its low maintenance and its ability to embrace a wide range of textures. For this, all you need is air-drying, diffusing, and a quick mist of lightweight mousse or texture spray. And you are good to go.