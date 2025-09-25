4 reasons to avoid the blepharoplasty bun trend

Move over messy buns because there’s a particular red carpet hairstyle making waves for quite some time. It’s tight, glossy, and almost surgical in its precision. Introducing the blepharoplasty bun, a trend that’s been popping up on the heads of Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, and many other celebs.

This bun is named for its ability to mimic the effects of a blepharoplasty, which is a surgical procedure that modifies and restores the eyelids to a more youthful state by removing excess skin, fat, and muscle.

This slicked-back bun is less “effortless chic” and more lifted, tightened, and ready for the paparazzi. While the look screams high-fashion and gives the illusion of a youthful lift, it has some major drawbacks which could affect your hair and scalp.

4 reasons why you shouldn't try the blepharoplasty bun