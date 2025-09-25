4 reasons to avoid the blepharoplasty bun trend

Move over messy buns because there’s a particular red carpet hairstyle making waves for quite some time. It’s tight, glossy, and almost surgical in its precision. Introducing the blepharoplasty bun, a trend that’s been popping up on the heads of Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, and many other celebs.
This bun is named for its ability to mimic the effects of a blepharoplasty, which is a surgical procedure that modifies and restores the eyelids to a more youthful state by removing excess skin, fat, and muscle.
This slicked-back bun is less “effortless chic” and more lifted, tightened, and ready for the paparazzi. While the look screams high-fashion and gives the illusion of a youthful lift, it has some major drawbacks which could affect your hair and scalp.
It can be painful– That ultra-tight pull isn’t just for show. Experts warn that consistently wearing hair this tightly can lead to tension headaches, scalp discomfort, and even hair breakage. Your scalp is not a workout machine; it deserves a break.
Too tight for circulation – The extreme slick-back can restrict blood flow to your scalp and even your forehead, potentially causing dizziness or numbness if worn for long periods. Beauty shouldn’t come at the expense of circulation or headache.
Damage to hair health – Frequent tension on your hairline can lead to traction alopecia, thinning, and breakage. High-fashion may be fun, but no hairstyle is worth compromising your beautiful strands.
Not for every face shape – While celebrities may pull off the high-gloss bun effortlessly, it can distort or overwhelm certain face shapes. This can make your features appear stretched or disproportionate. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all trend. Keep your hairstyle as per your face shape whatever suits you.
If you love the sleek polished vibe of the blepharoplasty bun but want to give your scalp a break, there are plenty of chic alternatives too. Try a low, twisted bun, a soft, high ponytail with volume, or a loose braided updo. These will give you that elegant, red-carpet-ready look without the extreme tension.
Imagine glam minus the ouch factor! After all, hair should be your best accessory, not a headache waiting to happen. So go ahead, experiment, and bonus points if you can toss it over your shoulder like a celeb in slow motion. Maybe leave the ultra-tight buns to the Arianas and Haileys of the world and rock a style that’s uniquely yours.