With winter reaching a peak, you must be on a shopping spree to stock your daughters’ wardrobe with warm clothes.

Your little girl is sensitive enough to catch a cold as soon as the season changes. Choosing a perfect girl tops fashion for this harsh weather can be difficult.

You have to choose a stylish yet comfortable and cosy outfit for your girl that she can wear both indoors and outdoors.

When it comes to clothing, you want your daughter to look her best too. Dressing her up in trendy girl’s top will make your darling shine despite the chill in the air.

Here are a few styles that you should look out for while shopping for her:

Fruity Affair

Green Full Sleeves Applique Fruit Top

If your girl has to spend an entire day inside, you can start with this full sleeve applique fruit top. However, when moving outdoors, you can add an extra layer like a warm jacket.

In case you are going for a family excursion, you can pair this top with fluffy pants and cute boots. This is one of the most popular girl tops fashion that will let your little girl flutter in happiness while she laughs and plays the whole day.

Maroon Magic

Wine Crystal Work Layered Bell Sleeves Top

Another must-have for your daughter is this wine coloured party top. This classic girl’s top fashion is a head-turner with its stylish bell sleeves and crystal work. Whether going for a retro-themed birthday party or a family function, this top will make her the centre of attention.

Just keep in mind to accessorise this top well to make your little one look like she’s party-ready!

Pretty in Pink



Funky Pink Girl Print Top

Prints are always an eye-catching factor in girl’s top fashion. Be it bright summer outfits or warm winter clothing, and your daughter can make a statement. A funky print top such as this can be a fantastic outfit to sport when going for a casual outing.

When looking for a warm yet chic option in a girl’s top fashion, this pink top can be an excellent pick for your girl. It comes in a variety of colours and prints so that you can choose the best one for your girl.

Princess Diaries

Crown Print Full Sleeves Black Top

Your daughter is her daddy’s princess and your little sweetheart. Gift her this crown printed top to know how special she is to both of you. During the changing weather, children are more prone to diseases. A high neck top such as this is essential clothing for your little one’s wardrobe.

Pair this top with elegant bell-bottoms to give her a striking look. Furthermore, to make this girl top fashion more appealing, you can get matching shoes and a tiara.

Float in Floral



Floral Print Bell Sleeve Top-LT. Pink

In India, layering clothes is a better option than opting for too warm clothes. It allows you to adjust them according to the needs of your little one and the changing weather conditions.

Therefore, investing in this pretty floral print top for the wardrobe of your little doll is an excellent idea. Team this pretty top with a pair of tight jeggings and match it with black furry boots to make her stand out of the crowd. This way, she will be showered with compliments and love wherever she goes.

Your girl is a piece of your heart, and therefore you love her the most in the world. With numerous choices available when it comes to shopping as per girl’s top fashion, you are bound to feel anxious. However, following the latest girls’ top fashion is now a simple affair as you can go online and check out the kid’s portal, such as Hopscotch.

They offer alluring winter tops in all kinds of styles. There are countless other options available on this online portal, such as strollers, storybooks, fashion accessories, footwear, and so much more.

There is nothing on your list that you won’t find here as they have the most stylish and on-trend head-to-toe looks for every kid.

Happy shopping!