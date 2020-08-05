There's nothing more versatile than cotton and these Indian labels prove are setting out to prove it with their fashionable ensembles.



Antar-Agni

Ujjawal Dubey, the man behind Delhi-based label Antar-Agni, who has never failed to showcase how handwoven indigenous fabrics can be crafted to create chic outfits for both men and women. His Spring/Summer 202o collection that’s now live on the website, is a testimony about how he can use handwoven cotton to make it look chic and runway-worthy! to be explored. Imagine oversized pinched tops in handwoven cotton, envelope overlays and barrel dresses for men to layered waistcoats and shirt shirts for men.

An ensemble by Jayati Goenka



Jayati Goenka

Jaipur-based designer Jayati Goenka’s label is known for its timeless ensembles crafted from handwoven cotton. Also, they use the process of natural dyes hence expect outfits without any harmful chemicals. Her Indigo dresses, pants and pleated robes are a class apart.





A quirky jacket with slits by Vraj: bhoomi

Vraj:bhoomi

Vraj:bhoomi founded by designer Bhoomi Dani and partner Priyam Shah is an Indie label that offers a contemporary edge to ajrakh and gives a contemporary twist to handlooms. From Kaftans to scarves in handwoven indigenous fabrics, there’s a lot for them to shop from in 100 per cent cotton and there’s some artisanal textile jewellery to pair it up too!