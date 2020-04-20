Jaipur-based designer Jayati Goenka’s label is known for its timeless ensembles crafted from handwoven cotton.

The reusable masks

Given the pandemic, the designer is taking further steps to embrace sustainability. First up, she encouraged her artisans to make reusable masks before the lockdown from 100 per cent cotton for themselves and the other karigars who would be coming back to work after when the situation eases out. They are created from the fabric rejects and washed thoroughly. Not only are these masks eco-friendly, but also breathable because of the fabric used.

Looks from Evolve/2020

Also, she is working on taking stock of her existing inventory to work on upcycled outfits instead of coming up with a brand new winter collection. “Like many, the lockdown that we are facing has also provided an opportunity for us to introspect. We are in touch with our craftsmen who work from Bagru. During these trying times I realise the bond which has been formed over the years and the way all of us in our small enterprise is connected,” says the design graduate from Pearl Academy of Fashion, Jaipur.

Her latest collection, Evolve/2020, offers fuss-free contemporary designs. However, it is quite rooted in preserving the art and technique of dabu that originates from Bagru region of Rajasthan. She aims to create garments that are seasonless and sophisticated wardrobe essentials which is easy-to-pair with one’s existing wardrobe stables. The summer-friendly outfits can be found in hues like Indigo, greys, and off white. “ I think the women looking for mature fashion can find a gamut of options,” says the designer as she adds that the shoppers can expect to find shirts, flowy dresses, kurtas and palazzos.

The charm of natural dyes

The beauty of the natural print is elevated by the Bengal and Japanese sashiko or Indian kantha embroidery. “All our fabrics are naturally-dyed hence without any harmful chemicals,” asserts Jayati who has been building the label from strength to strength for around five years now.





Rs 5,000 onwards.



