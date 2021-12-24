Dress up in winter hues with Fanush by Roja

Made to measure label Fanush by Roja has made quite an impression amongst fashion enthusiasts of the city since its launch in July 2020. Helmed by model-actor Roja Paromita Dey and entrepreneur Indraneel Roy, Fanush aims to create an online clothing platform that binds individual aesthetics and comfort into one canvas. Roja, who is on a hiatus from the show-biz, opens up to Indulge about challenges of launching a clothing-line during a global contagion.

You launched Fanush amidst the pandemic. Has it been risky?

Everything had shut down and the glamour industry was badly affected. This led to boredom as I had minimal work at hand. The thought of having to sit at home idly for months made me go berserk. It is around this time; a tailor who too had lost his job called me and asked for work. I took the chance and things eventually led to Fanush. .

What were the challenges?

The situation rapidly altered with personal losses and future apprehensions. No soul was in the right mindset to indulge in fashion and luxury. Hence, it took me some time to reconnect with people. Making money during this phase was difficult but it did not come as a shock as I had considered these aspects before launching Fanush. And now, there has been a gradual rise in sales this year, especially around Durga Puja. People are in a revenge consumption mode.

Your collection this winter?

Fall colours like dark brown, orange and rust maroon do justice to the season. Our winter collection will be an extension of my sense of fashion and host a palette of these colours along with black. Black is a personal favourite as it makes the attire look put together. We will also be seen experimenting with layers.

Any plans of giving shape to Fanush with an atelier?

It does not seem like a viable option immediately as we are recovering from the economic slowdown. However, we intend to start working on it mid-next year.