Chennai is going crazy over pop-ups or the summer has gotten the city’s fashion lovers in a tizzy — we aren’t too sure, but we aren’t complaining either. Contempo, in its second edition, brings you affordable luxury fashion (all under Rs. 15,000) — curated by Anita Bhandari and Pooja Tatia.



The pop-up has come to be known for its selection of designers from across different categories — apparel, accessories, footwear and bags, home décor — all under one roof. This edition features Mohammed Mazhar, Anurag Gupta, Rahul and Anushka, I am Trouble by KC, Resham Chowdhary, Sakshi, Kaveri, Richa Goenka, Insom, Crossaline, Sitara, Happi Space, Akhilaa Akurathi and Dot Studio and accessories from Isharya, Meeswa, Go Chic and Hotch Potch. There’s also home décor from Gifted, Art of Tambav, The Wood Shaping Co and Shuili and skincare from Bottle Bliss and Manisha Nichani. Like that’s not enough, they’ve also thrown in tarot reader Meenal Anand and food from Bombay Brasserie, Nehz Essenze, Vandy Snacks and Vintage Popsicles.

“Contempo 2021 is the second edition of the exhibition and we have settled upon a summer edit. The exhibition would feature a lot of summer wear from over 35 designers that are mainly western and indo-western,” shares Anita. “This edition was created keeping in mind the growing interest in this kind of fashion in the city. The price was also a very important factor. Many people don’t want to repeat their clothes but they also don’t want to spend a lot on them. This is where the under Rs. 15,000 idea was born,” explains Pooja.

“We’re excited about Lakmé Fashion Week designer Mohammad Mazhar’s collection that often comprises Indian clothing both extant and anachronistic. His style is often classic, yet muted and emits strong essences of timelessness and modernity. We’re also excited about ‘I am Trouble’ by Kunal Chatterjee, which is a brand that features sustainable clothing and focuses on zero waste. Kunal’s pieces are known to be bold, bright and always exude an element of quirk,” conclude the duo. On March 18, 11 am to 8 pm at Bombay Brasserie, Nungambakkam