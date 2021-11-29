Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh, passes away at the age of 41

Off-White founder and the Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton, the legendary Virgil Abloh passed away last night after battling cancer for about two years. This was confirmed on his official Instagram account.



The post read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”



The post also mentioned that the designer was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma and that he chose to fight the disease privately. Since 2019, he underwent several difficult medical treatments and yet helmed various fashion, art, and culture projects.



Louis Vuitton also shared this news on their social media and the CEO of LVMH, the parent company of LV called Virgil a genius designer and visionary. He also added, “He was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend.”



Besides being a designer, Virgil was a force to reckon with in the rap and pop industry too. He designed album covers for Kanye West and Jay-Z.