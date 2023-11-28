Celebrated Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal hospitalised in critical condition, on ventilator support: Reports

HosPopular fashion designer Rohit Bal is currently facing a critical health condition and is on ventilator support in the ICU of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The news emerged after model Suraj Dhalia rushed Rohit to the hospital three days ago. A close friend of the designer told a media organization, “His heart was sinking and he was unconscious. His pacemaker gave seven shocks. He was initially taken to Moolchand, and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Medanta.”

Hailing from Srinagar, Rohit started his fashion career in 1986 and has since become one of India’s most celebrated designers. However, the 62-year-old designer has grappled with alcohol addiction, leading to several stints in rehab. Last November, his health worsened, prompting urgent admission to Medanta Hospital.

This isn't the first health setback for the designer; in February 2010, he experienced a heart attack requiring emergency angioplasty. Despite these challenges, Rohit’s contributions to the fashion industry have earned him accolades, including ‘Designer of the Year’ at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006. In 2012, he received recognition as the Lakme Grand Finale Designer.

In an early interview, Rohit had described himself as a ‘traditionalist’ and emphasised designing without being influenced by trends. His global influence extended to fashion shows in prominent cities such as London, Paris, New York, Singapore, and Moscow. He also ventured into the culinary business, opening his first restaurant, Veda, in 2005. As the designer battles his health condition, the fashion world and his admirers await updates on his recovery.