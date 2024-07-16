Band Baja Style

Best of Tradition

The wedding showcased Indian handlooms at their finest. One standout was the multicoloured hand embroidery. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a vibrant embroidered Anarkali, similar to the intricate work seen in one of the bride’s lehengas. “This embroidery, particularly from Kutch, features colourful threads and mirror work.

These heirloom styles never go out of fashion. As a Kutchi myself, I incorporate many passed-down items in a contemporary way,” says fashion designer Husna Sait. The piece that captured Sait’s heart was the Panetar lehenga that Merchant wore for her wedding. “Panetar is the traditional wedding attire in Gujarat, a gift from the bride’s maternal side, and can be a lehenga or sari,” she explains.