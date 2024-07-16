Band Baja Style

With the months-long wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant having finally concluded, we can take a moment to appreciate the rich culture and heritage of Indian handlooms, which were the highlight of the festivities.
Best of Tradition
The wedding showcased Indian handlooms at their finest. One standout was the multicoloured hand embroidery. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a vibrant embroidered Anarkali, similar to the intricate work seen in one of the bride’s lehengas. “This embroidery, particularly from Kutch, features colourful threads and mirror work.
These heirloom styles never go out of fashion. As a Kutchi myself, I incorporate many passed-down items in a contemporary way,” says fashion designer Husna Sait. The piece that captured Sait’s heart was the Panetar lehenga that Merchant wore for her wedding. “Panetar is the traditional wedding attire in Gujarat, a gift from the bride’s maternal side, and can be a lehenga or sari,” she explains.
Floral Bloom
If not the full floral dupatta like Merchant’s, there are smart and minimalist ways to add flowers to your wedding look. Designer Aryan Naidu suggests using flowers as a bracelet. “Not just a bracelet; you could use them as any jewellery, like a necklace or maang tikka.
To incorporate them into your garment, consider adding them as a border to your sari or lehenga dupatta. You could make a small bouquet of flowers to add to the piece,” says Naidu. However, he notes the practical challenges: “It can be a bit difficult due to the weight, but it’s worth it.”
Timeless Opulence
Brocades are not new, but designer Reshma Kunhi points out their varied uses. “There were many multi-panelled Benares brocade lehengas in warm colours, radiating an aura of opulence and tradition. Alia Bhatt’s heritage Benarasi sari also featured beautiful brocade work,” says Kunhi. She adds that if you don’t want to glam up traditional brocades with gems, you can use multicoloured gems and crystals elaborately to create a stunning visual symphony of luxury.
A Regal Touch
While women’s fashion was prominent, some men’s styles also turned heads. Reshma Kunhi makes a special mention of the brooch, which gives a regal look. “Brooches were a major statement piece at Anant and Radhika’s wedding, worn by the groom throughout the festivities. The right jewellery adds a glam effect to any outfit, lifting the look and making you stand out. If you’re looking to style your existing kurtas, a brooch is a simple and effective way to do it,” says Kunhi.