Zinnia Collection is inspired by rare flower petals

Shehla Khan’s Zinnia Collection, a stunning new line, is inspired by the elegance of the rare and beautiful zinnia flower. It is a tribute to brides, bridesmaids, and anyone seeking extraordinary attire for special occasions. With a blend of diverse and eclectic designs, the Zinnia Collection mirrors the beauty and variety of flower petals.
Designed to cater to women of all ages, body types, and preferences, it offers an extensive range of wedding and occasion wear. From lehengas and saris to gowns and three-piece pantsuits, each piece showcases the timeless Shehla Khan aesthetic with exquisite silhouettes and intricate embroidery.
“The intricate and delicate nature of the zinnia is echoed in the detailed craftsmanship and the vibrant, elegant aesthetics of the garments,” says the designer.
Key design elements of the Zinnia Collection include meticulous attention to detail and versatility. “The garments are crafted from luxurious fabrics, which create unique textures. Techniques such as ruffles, 3D flowers, and lace add intricate details to the designs. Additionally, opulent embellishments like pearls, sequins, and crystals add a touch of glamour, enhancing the overall aesthetic and making each piece suitable for festive and year-round celebrations,” says Shehla.
It features luxurious fabrics such as tulle and organza, known for their unique textures and elegant drape. The collection is further enhanced by embellishments like ruffles, 3D flowers, and lace. Opulent details such as pearls, sequins, and crystals add a touch of glamour and sophistication to each piece, making them perfect for festive periods and year-round events.
Sharing some tips to style outfits from the collection, Shehla says, “For a glamorous look, pair the intricately embroidered lehengas with statement jewellery and elegant heels. The saris can be styled with chic blouses and minimalistic accessories to highlight their intricate details. Gowns from the collection can be complemented with classic updos and sparkling earrings, while the three-piece pantsuits can be paired with sleek, modern accessories for a contemporary twist. Always consider the occasion and personal comfort when styling these versatile pieces.”
Price starts at Rs 70,000. Available online.
