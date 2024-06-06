Zinnia Collection is inspired by rare flower petals

Shehla Khan’s Zinnia Collection, a stunning new line, is inspired by the elegance of the rare and beautiful zinnia flower. It is a tribute to brides, bridesmaids, and anyone seeking extraordinary attire for special occasions. With a blend of diverse and eclectic designs, the Zinnia Collection mirrors the beauty and variety of flower petals.

Designed to cater to women of all ages, body types, and preferences, it offers an extensive range of wedding and occasion wear. From lehengas and saris to gowns and three-piece pantsuits, each piece showcases the timeless Shehla Khan aesthetic with exquisite silhouettes and intricate embroidery.