Sabyasachi Mukherjee opens up about his collaboration with Estée Lauder, the future of luxury lifestyle and more

Making another addition to this string of collaborations, this March, he joined forces with global beauty giant Estée Lauder for a capsule collection of 10 lipsticks. This limited edition of lipsticks introduces India’s vibrant shade palette to the world that ranges from deep, neutral to popping hues punctuated with Indian names — Rouge Bengal, Udaipur Coral, Calcutta Red, Bombay Berry, Coffee Masala, Muslin Tea, Apricot Silk, Pomelo Rose, Devi Pink and Tropical Tangerine. Further, the lipsticks have warm and inviting notes of cinnamon, clove, buttery brown sugar and vanilla that are familiar at home while also being suitable to the global wearer. The elegant packaging of gilded cases adorned with 24K gold plated accents, emblazoned with Bengal tiger — Sabyasachi’s insignia and a symbol of strength, power and beauty — further speaks volumes on how to ingeniously tell India’s beauty story to the world. Moreover, it’s a mark of an aspirational lifestyle — you’d want to have a piece of luxury in your makeup closet, despite its wallet-buster price.

So, what does this collaboration have in store? Indulge talks to the country’s top designer on why India needs its own superbrand; why he’s aversive to trends and more.

Excerpts:

What made you join hands with Estée Lauder?

Estée Lauder was a true visionary. She took risks and worked hard for her success, which is something I truly admire. Like Sabyasachi, Estée Lauder is a brand based on a strong emotional connection with women, which is brought to life through this collection. As two brands that have been built slowly over time with a lot of integrity, I knew that together, we could create beautiful products with tangible value for people.

Tell us more about the intent behind making these lipsticks.

Beauty is a cluttered industry where people are making more; and more often than not, without a lot of thought. I was clear that this collection had to mean something. My brief was simple, cut through frills and trends, and create what is classic. My own brand is based in culture, heritage and in creating products that stand the test of time. I set out to create 10 classic lip colours that would cover every kind of classic beauty need. I’ve been a colourist for over 20 years now, the city I live in, the various processes of dyeing textiles, the selection of gemstones as a jeweller and the women I’m most influenced by— have played a part in making this collection. For instance, Rekha’s berry pout can be glimpsed in Bombay Berry, Frida Kahlo in Pomelo Rose and the spirit of Calcutta in Calcutta Red. Like that, we have 10 definitive colours, so you can find and interpret your shade for yourself.

What’s the idea of beauty for you?

In an era of self-expression, reinvention and influence, beauty is complex. I was born a middle-class boy in India, far away from the world of glamour and beauty. I had no money to access a lot of things as a teenager. Very early on, you realise the power of value and that what you buy should mean something, so my appreciation for value remains. It’s why I cannot fall into the pitfalls of hype and trend; it’s the classic and iconic that I strive towards. For me, beauty is really about identity. About knowing who you are and celebrating that.

You often say 10 years of fashion took you nowhere, do elaborate on the same. What made you diversify into accessories, jewellery and now makeup?

My vision has never changed. It’s always bothered me that India does not have a single brand on the global luxury map. And it’s been my mission to change this narrative as I think we owe India a luxury super brand. Creating a luxury super brand rests on a few fundamentals that we have been nurturing for the past 25 years and will continue to do so — the finest of heritage crafts and craftsmanship, superlative quality and a unique design proposition.