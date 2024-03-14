Anu Merton talks about her exquisite jewellery collection, while Santanu Das introduces ‘Solaris’

Please tell us more about your jewellery collection that you are showcasing in Chennai. What can people look forward to?

I’m excited to showcase my core collection this time around in Chennai — all the staples, easy to wear pieces, and the ones that are the most popular with customers. Pieces that can not only be great bases to build your jewellery wardrobe on, but are also great additions to pair with things you might own. You can look forward to gorgeous, affordable polki jewellery — necklaces, earrings, bracelets and bangles, rings, the works.

Could you share the process of your creations? How do you come up with design ideas?

I’ve always expressed how India inspires me endlessly. The raw beauty of every region in this land, childhood memories of winter mornings when the whole household moved out into the lawn, monotonous everyday things, my mum, the palla of her sari, Indian music, and how the sun just shines differently here — everything is alive with emotion.

It’s also how I fall in love with a piece — with a surge of emotion. I see a piece of jewellery and close my eyes, and it all starts coming alive together — the sights, sounds and smells... I imagine the moment it will be worn, how it might make the wearer feel, and I go from there.

Please share tips on how your jewellery can be styled with various outfits.

My styling tip for this collection would be to be fearless, and not be shy! I want my wearers to go out and express themselves. Jewellery has always been my mainstay, and clothes are the canvas I play on, so I wear a lot of my pieces with fits as simple as a white shirt, or with a chiffon sari on summer evenings, or with a heavier Banarsi sari if I’m attending, let’s say, a black tie dinner. You’ll often find me taking the same pieces from day to night on different looks. And that’s what I love to see from my wearers — play with jewellery in their own unique way and let their personality shine through.