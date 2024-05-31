Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of womenswear design of a global brand on all things fashion

A

Summertime calls for a little bit of frivolity and energy which vibrant colours and airy materials like crochet and netting bring in. It’s all about hotpants, small tops, airy loose dresses with a glam touch brought in by chunky jewellery.

Streetwear and athleisure will stay on and the 70’s bohemian look is back, be it flat jeans or romantic flowy blouses with flounces and frills. Also, you can’t get enough of bling, be it the sequins, beadings or pearls, they go a very long way to elevate a look.