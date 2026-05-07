Designer Rocky S on styling for Odyssey of Love, a play premiering this weekend

Few names in Indian fashion conjure the same sense of theatrical grandeur and baroque opulence as Rocky Star, also known as Rocky S. A couturier whose aesthetic vocabulary is steeped in gothic romance, intricate embroidery and a deep reverence for heritage craft, Rocky has long occupied a singular space in the industry. His work, a heady blend of Indian textiles and ornate embellishment, has found admirers not only across the country but also on international stages, worn by global icons such as Beyoncé Knowles, Paris Hilton and The Pussycat Dolls.
Beyond the runway, Rocky’s prolific career as a stylist in Hindi cinema — spanning more than 350 films, including Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Goal! — has cemented his reputation as a creative force who understands spectacle as much as storytelling. It is precisely this instinct for drama that makes his latest collaboration particularly compelling.
When acclaimed city-based theatre director Kevin Oliver announced a new production in Bengaluru featuring costumes and styling by Rocky S, it was impossible not to take notice. The result is Odyssey of Love, an original musical that merges theatrical finesse with meaningful social impact. Directed by Kevin and presented by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — the production will have its global premiere in India.
Drawing inspiration from Kalidasa’s Shakuntala, Odyssey of Love reimagines the timeless narrative as a contemporary pop opera. The production fuses music, movement and emotion into a visually immersive experience that explores love, loss and transformation while celebrating womanhood. Anchored in the ideals of hope, love and peace, the show unfolds as a multi-sensory journey that bridges classical Indian expression with western musical influences.
With a multidisciplinary ensemble that spans art, movement and fashion — including a special cameo by dancer/actress Rukmini Vijayakumar — the production promises a richly layered theatrical experience. At its heart, however, lies a striking visual identity shaped in part by Rocky S, who has designed costumes for a group of male performers in the production. We caught up with the designer to discuss his creative process, the collaboration and what audiences can expect.
How did this beautiful collaborative project come about?
I met Kevin a couple of months ago when he first shared his idea of creating a fantasy production inspired by Shakuntala. He had been thinking about this concept for a long time and wanted to build something truly magical — something that feels otherworldly. Even at that early stage, I found the idea incredibly exciting. Soon after, he approached me to design a few couture pieces for the production. I immediately invited him over so we could explore what might work — both from existing pieces and what we could create afresh. The entire vision he is building for the production is incredibly exciting and I was thrilled to be part of it.
Do tell us about what you’ve created for the production?
I decided to focus on menswear, drawing inspiration from my previous collections while adapting them to suit the narrative. Kevin envisioned a group of six to seven actors, whose costumes needed to feel cohesive yet distinctive and he wanted them styled in my creations. I wanted the silhouettes to be understated yet undeniably glamorous, which is very much my design philosophy. It was important that the garments had their own personality, but without overshadowing the performers. Ultimately, the clothes should enhance the dancers’ presence rather than compete with it. We settled on a palette of antique gold, which lends a regal, timeless quality. Kevin also mentioned incorporating statement jewellery, so, I ensured the costumes complemented those elements seamlessly.
What kinds of silhouettes are we talking about in terms of design?
We have explored a range of silhouettes, centred around long jackets and fluid drapes. These drapes are paired with structured jackets to create a look that feels both elegant and dynamic. The aesthetic leans Indo-Western, which makes it versatile and visually striking. We have also introduced skirts layered with long jackets, which adds an unexpected twist and creates a unique stage presence. The detailing includes antique gold tones, intricate zardosi borders, feathers on stoles and richly textured fabrics. Everything is guided by Kevin’s vision — he has a very clear understanding of how each character should appear on stage. This is a world born entirely from his imagination and I trust his instincts completely. We have worked together for many years and that creative synergy makes the process very fluid.
Were these silhouettes from your previous collections or created from scratch?
It is a combination. I showed Kevin a few existing pieces that he immediately connected with and those became a starting point. From there, we developed new designs along similar lines, tailoring them specifically for the production. So, while there is a foundation drawn from past work, everything you see on stage has been carefully reimagined for this context.
Is there a particular period that influenced these silhouettes?
We definitely wanted to evoke a vintage sensibility, as I have always been drawn to old-world aesthetics — there is something incredibly romantic about that era. At the same time, it was important to keep the designs contemporary so they resonate with today’s audience. The result is a blend of modern edge and vintage charm — something that feels current yet carries a sense of history and royalty.
You are known as a designer, couturier, film stylist and now a theatrical collaborator — what draws you to such diverse creative avenues?
I enjoy challenges and constantly seek out new experiences. Having been in the industry for over 35 years, I believe the only way to evolve is to step outside one’s comfort zone. Taking on projects that are different from what I usually do keeps the creative energy alive and allows me to grow.
Finally, what can we expect from you next?
This August, I will be launching my Fall/Winter menswear line. It will carry the signature Rocky Star aesthetic — vintage, old-world charm combined with baroque embroidery and prints. Expect a rich interplay of fabrics, from velvet to our signature patterns, with plenty of opportunities for mixing and matching.