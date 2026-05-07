Designer Rocky S on styling for Odyssey of Love, a play premiering this weekend

Beyond the runway, Rocky’s prolific career as a stylist in Hindi cinema — spanning more than 350 films, including Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Goal! — has cemented his reputation as a creative force who understands spectacle as much as storytelling. It is precisely this instinct for drama that makes his latest collaboration particularly compelling.

When acclaimed city-based theatre director Kevin Oliver announced a new production in Bengaluru featuring costumes and styling by Rocky S, it was impossible not to take notice. The result is Odyssey of Love, an original musical that merges theatrical finesse with meaningful social impact. Directed by Kevin and presented by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — the production will have its global premiere in India.