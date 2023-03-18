Here's a guide to look like a cheery blossom this Sring season

Colourful blooms, tiny leaves, buzzing bees, and vibrant butterflies surrond us as the Spring season reaches its peak. And we find no better time to incorporate the beauty of nature into our outfits by simplydooning floral-patterned flowy dresses. From Etro's silk-georgette maxi dress to midi dress from Zimmermann's Resort '23 collection, we take a look at this season's releases by luxury designers like Carolina Herrera and Oscar De La Renta.

Go with the flow

Etro's silk-georgette maxi dress features a paisley print and delicate lace trim with a plunging V-neckline that adds to its appearance. Made in Italy, the dress is trimmed with lace and gathered around the waist, flaunts added ruffles, billowy sleeves and puffed shoulders. It features a floor-skimming hem made from a flowy fabric. ₹3,83,557 approximately.

Blue rhapsody

Picked from Oscar De La Renta's spring collection, this maxi dress with printed blooming hydrangeas is crafted from a lightweight cotton-blend poplin. The dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline with close ruffles and boasts a full, elegantly pleated skirt. ₹2,47,471 approximately.

Picnic basket

The High Tide Picnic linen midi dress from Zimmermann features a captivating ikat design that looks hand-painted. This dress is scrunched up at the bodice for a close fit. It comes with adjustable shoulder straps and a subtle neckline. With a concealed hook and zip fastening at the back, this dress also has pockets making it a comfortable wear. ₹74,034 approximately.

V for vibrant

Carolina Herrera's A-line ruffled silk-chiffon gown from the Spring '23 collection is crafted from swathes of airy silk chiffon and features a vibrant poppy print. The deep plunging V-neckline in the front and back with ruffles and layers gives the dress a delicate and flowy look. The gown also includes a removable cape, providing versatility to its look. ₹4,54,307 approximately.

Game of pleats

Emilia Wickstead’s gabby rose-print faille midi dress boasts oversized lapels, balloon sleeves, and a pleated skirt. The soft pleats in the front and pockets add elegance to the piece. Crafted with a romantic blurred rose pattern, this blue midi dress is perfect for the blooming season. ₹1,43,102 approximately.

Inputs: Trupti Khillare