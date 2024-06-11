Father's Day 2024: 6 hampers that your dads will absolutely love

Father's Day is just around the corner and gifting hampers can be a great option to gift your dads than giving individual gifts. Here are few hampers that you can get and put a smile on your favourite man's face.
Celebrate Dad's special day with the ultimate grooming indulgence: Neal's Yard Remedies' Father's Day Gift Hamper. This special hamper includes the Close Shave Cream, infused with skin-soothing ingredients like aloe vera and cocoa butter, a Purifying Face Wash, formulated with purifying juniper and anti-inflammatory calendula, and a revitalizing Face Scrub, a must-have for maintaining healthy, glowing skin.
INR 7170. Available online.
Celebrate Father's Day with The Honest Tree's exquisite gift hamper designed to pamper and indulge the special father figure in your life. Crafted with care and curated with love, this luxurious hamper combines the refreshing goodness of Matcha Matcha Body Cleanser, the hydrating indulgence of Body Sorbet, and the nourishing comfort of Body Milk. It envelops the body in a cocoon of moisture, restoring balance and elasticity for a youthful glow.
INR 1557. Available online.
Make your dad's day extra special with Smoor Chocolate's Celebration Box, featuring three chocolate roses and one indulgent choco-bar. Just a token of appreciation for the man who means the world to you.
The ‘World’s Best Dad’ hamper from Butterfingers by Preetanjali has savoury items like a Mexican Rice jar, a 5 Layered Dip jar and Nachos from Umai by Aalya and 2 Chocolate Fudge Brownies along with the season favourite Vanilla Mango Lychee Tart. This hamper is deliciousness overloaded.
INR 1850. Available through Instagram.
Rukmini Banerji's The Growing Giraffe addresses your dad's snacking cravings with guilt-free cookies, crackers and bars. Gift your dad combos of these guilt-free snacks and let him indulge.
Combos INR 384 onwards. Available online.
Karma Kettle and Talipot House have come together to create meaningful and well-thought-out gifting hampers that are sure to leave a lasting impression on your dad. These hampers celebrate the bond of family and tradition, combining elegance with sustainability. Here are options for you to choose from: Mystical India Tea Giftbox, Worktree Pizza plate & Leaf end Brass Teaspoon (Hamper 1); Essential India Tea Giftbox, Karma Kettle Zidaela Artisanal Orange Jam with Worktree Wooden Chopping Board (Hamper 2-). among others.
INR 700 onwards. Available in store and online.