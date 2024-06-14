Elegant accessories to gift your special man on Father's Day

Want to gift your father a piece of timeless elegance? We have listed down five fine jewellery options to gift your dad this Father's Day.
Check out the limited edition collection – Designed For Dads – launched by Avama Jewellers by Abhishek Kajaria. You would find classic diamond bracelets and gold chains which become heirlooms to hold on to. These dainty pieces boast a contemporary touch keeping their vintage ethics intact. Price on request.
While your father gifts you some of the most timeless possessions that you have, it’s time to make him feel special by gifting him something equally special. Brow through the Timeless Edit by Crisanto Jewels and show some love to your biggest confidante and supporter. From gold chains to signet rings, to contemporary bracelets and cufflinks, you would find them all here. For those who are seeking to add that little extra touch of warmth to their gifts, can also get the pieces customised. Price on Request.
The For Daddy collection by Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation boasts rings, bracelets, chains and pendants for the special man in your life. Crafted to perfection in gold and diamond, these are the perfect gift which would add a touch of elegance to elevate their look with anything ethnic. Price on Request.
Honour the legacy of your father by gifting him a piece from the Mahabir Danwar Jewellers Legacy collection comprising bracelets, gold chains and rings. Each piece if crafted meticulously and with a lot of care to reflect their ideals and true personality. Price on Request.
Been saving for Father’s Day? Here’s your chance to take back home an elegant and classy gift for your Father. Check out Senco Gold and Diamonds newly launched Aham Collection for the occasion of Father’s Day. It has dainty pieces like rings and bracelets which would make the perfect gift for the day. Celebrate your dad’s legacy by gifting him a Men’s Platinum Diamond Ring with 18K Rose Gold Accent or Men Platnium diamond Wristlet. Price on Request.