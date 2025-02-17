It’s time to restock your vanity with these fragrances this Perfume Day

Perfumes are those last but most important touch that compels your look for the day. This Perfume Day, here's a checklist of five must-have notes in your vanity that helps you stay fresh all day long and exude confidence and cheerfulness. Moreover, these also make do for perfect gifting options for any occasions.
This refreshing scent is an ode to some of the most exquisite blooms in nature. The Foxtale Valley of Flowers is a luxurious fragrance, a mix of notes like Pear, Green Mandarin, Madagascar Vanilla and Jasmine Sambac to keep you fresh and going all day long.
Price: Rs 945
If you love the musky smell, then check out The Body Shop India’s White Musk Flora Fragrance Mist. Its fresh fragrance is a mix of bergamot, muguet and musk which creates a scent which is both elegant and chic. What more, the perfume is vegan and once you wear it, it exudes confidence and grace!
Price: Rs 1,595
This Eau de Parfum embodies all the confidence that you need to last through the day. A blend of floral and fruity notes like rose, peony, violet, musk, and sandalwood, the Feelin' So Rose Eau De Parfum by Plum BodyLovin' is a long-lasting fragrance that celebrates beauty and luxury.
Price: Rs 295
Got a charming personality that livens up any gathering or momentous occasion? Then enhance your personality further with the Enchanteur Mon Amie which is perfect for every occasion. A fusion of lemon, orange and bergamot with red apples, amber, pink peonies and roses, this is a warm, delightful and cheerful fragrance to look forward to.
Price: Rs 279
Like one can never go wrong with the classic white and blues, similarly, it is impossible to not have the classic Yardley London English Rose EDT in the vanity. Made with the floral fragrance of rose, which embody delicateness, luxury, with long lasting freshness and makes you wear your smile and confidence all day, it is one that cannot be missed. With notes of rose buds, violet, magnolia, amber and patchouli, be prepared to wear a scent that makes you the centre of attraction.
Price: Rs 650