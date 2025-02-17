It’s time to restock your vanity with these fragrances this Perfume Day

Like one can never go wrong with the classic white and blues, similarly, it is impossible to not have the classic Yardley London English Rose EDT in the vanity. Made with the floral fragrance of rose, which embody delicateness, luxury, with long lasting freshness and makes you wear your smile and confidence all day, it is one that cannot be missed. With notes of rose buds, violet, magnolia, amber and patchouli, be prepared to wear a scent that makes you the centre of attraction.

Price: Rs 650