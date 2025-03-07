Check out the gold, diamonds, and solitaire that would win the heart of your special lady on Women's Day

Wondering what to give the special lady in your life on Women's Day? What better than gold, diamonds and solitaire to win their hearts! Here's a list of all things sleek, elegant and dazzling that you can check out as gifting options ahead of International Women's Day.
Surprise the special women in your lives with these exquisite solitaire earrings which are studded with 18k gold. These earrings are the perfect accessories to add a touch of elegance to any kind of outfit. The timelessness of their designs is a reflection of the versatility of the ear-rings and they are an asset to be in the jewellery box of any woman. Available online. Price on Request.
With choker’s on high demand and a must have in every girl’s accessory list, here’s a stunning piece from Anayah Jewellery that cannot be missed. The Serena- Purple Stone Pearl Choker set with its multi-layered pearl strings set against a statement pendant, and paired with tops complementing the pendant; is a perfect piece for every iconic woman who loves to dress in luxury. Available online. Price on request.
The Bluestone’s Art Collection has some exquisite designs and pieces for the princess in your life. The Joie de Vivre Princess Necklace with delicate gold links and diamond accents, not only has a combination of both, but also has precious gemstones studded all the way through. This piece is an embodiment of charm and confidence that define every woman. Available online. Price on request.
If the special woman in your life loves to dress the ethnic way, then look no further because Mortantra Jewellery is here. Laced with intricate designs, stones and beads and a look that will win the heart in one go, these finger rings can go on to become family heirlooms in the future. Available online. Price on request.
When she loves to dress up and yet worries about carrying it all through long working hours, Paksha comes to the rescue. With its beautiful and elegant designs which are classy and very work-wear friendly, she is bound to make a few heads turn in office while wearing them. Available online. Price on request.
Looking for something sleek , elegant and classy? Check out Zoya's New Solitaire Collection. From pieces like Her Reflection Ring to Quiet Embrace Necklace (in photo) , you would find a variety to choose from. What makes the collections stand apart is the Eterna Cut which makes the solitaire prominent yet not overpowering. Available online. Price on request.
Gift your special one a bracelet to let her know how much she means to you on this special day. Check out the Loop of Energy Diamond Bracelet by Jewelbox which are available in 14k and 18k gold in rose, white or yellow colours. These are sleek, stylish and minimalist making it a perfect work wear as well. Available online. Price Rs 24,142