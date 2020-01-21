For decades, the movies have imagined robots in multiple ways from Star Wars to Terminator.

But the robotics revolution is no longer restricted to our big screens.

Robots are now being used in several companies across India in the capacity of receptionists, HR executives and even in colleges as campus guides.

And, Bangalore-based Invento Robotics is leading from the forefront of this revolution.

Invento Robotics now hopes to redefine the retail experience in India and hopefully across the globe.

The company has revealed a sizeable interest from China, especially with its latest product, Spody.

It is designed, manufactured and completely based out of India.

It is an AI-enabled shopping cart that will radically transform the way customers shop.

Spody can perform tasks such as greeting customers as they enter a store, will help them navigate across the store and show customer-related products, and usage information, based on what product customers are exploring.

Spody by Invento Robotics

In short, the makers offer features such as Face Deduction & Recognition, Autonomous Navigation, Contextual Conversation and Aisle-based Suggestions that make Spody stand out.

“Retailers are grappling with the challenge of online services taking over their businesses. As a result, we are seeing them now open to innovating and focusing on the experience as multiplexes did in the late nineties,” says Balaji Vishwanathan, Founder & CEO, Invento Robotics.

“Since people implicitly think that humanoids understand them better than machines this will be at the core of the experience,” he adds.

Viswanathan, CEO of Invento Robotics, is also a globally well-known speaker, author and the most followed person in the world on social platform Quora.