Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS): Bollywood star Disha Patani set Instagram on fire again with a fresh lot of bikini pictures.

This time, the actress shared a couple of stills from her upcoming flick Malang.

Disha shared two pictures, where she can be seen at the beach and in the water.

"Some more #malang," she wrote.

The actress loves to tease her fans with snapshots that overflow with oomph every now and then on social media.

Her flawless figure will surely give fitness goals to all of her fans.

Disha's upcoming release is Malang, directed by Mohit Suri.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and is scheduled to release February 7.

Disha Patani (Photo: IANS/Instagram)