Fluid, androgynous chic and wearability sum up the latest ensembles by Maati founded by designer Neha Kabra. This womenswear label from Udaipur, Rajasthan has us excited for several reasons. They follow sustainable principles, have outfits in calming colours with cuts that allow you to move freely, hence summer-friendly.

A buttoned-down dress

“At Maati, our ideology is to grow along eco-friendly lines and work with local artisans as closely as possible,” says the former student of Raffles Design International, Mumbai. Neha was always inclined towards merging art with nature which has played a significant part since her childhood. She also studied at Central Saint Martins, where she further immersed herself in the world of fashion. However, after she returned to India, she spent a considerable amount of time reaching out to families of artisans in and around Rajasthan. Not only that, but she also works with craftsmen from Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Neha Kabra

All the garments are handmade and the colours are naturally sourced. The fabrics she uses are khadi and cotton, to allow maximum breathability. The cotton is obtained from Bikaner. She also follows a zero wastage pattern, in which the recycled yarn is used to make ensembles too and it is called club cotton. “Although we have veered towards pastels before, this time I have consciously chosen to include brighter yellows and pinks,” informs Neha.

Some of the highlights from her latest designs include buttoned-down dresses with pockets, high-necks and adjustable drawstrings. Also, among the shift dresses that they have, the one called Childhood Splash grabs out immediate attention because of the playful hand block prints. Also, their maxi dresses, collared-shirts with pockets, dungarees made by the weavers of Bengal and broiler suit inspired jumpsuits in blush pink are worth adding to your wardrobe.

Available online.

Rs 3,500 onwards.