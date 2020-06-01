Hyderabadi designer Dipti Mrinalini took this time out to create weather-friendly and skin-friendly masks to keep her tailors and assistant designers employed. “We have been working on this for the past month now and started sampling,” Dipti shares with us. And here’s why these masks have a few plus points

The cotton fabric she is using is from some of the garments that were upcycled from some of our fabrics. Hence they are sustainable.

A glimpse of the masks by Dipti