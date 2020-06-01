Here’s how Dipti Mrinalini’s masks can make your summer comfortable
Hyderabadi designer Dipti Mrinalini took this time out to create weather-friendly and skin-friendly masks to keep her tailors and assistant designers employed. “We have been working on this for the past month now and started sampling,” Dipti shares with us. And here’s why these masks have a few plus points
- The cotton fabric she is using is from some of the garments that were upcycled from some of our fabrics. Hence they are sustainable.
- They are more skin-friendly, crafted from certified organic cotton and a safer alternative for the skin.
- Lastly, in addition to that, Dipti has opted for a fresh organic cotton fabric that makes the second layer, so it is breathable. The cotton ones are breathable and help you to breathe in this heat -they are soft and makes all the difference