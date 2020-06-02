It was in a bid to move from Singapore to Hyderabad that designer Lavanya Satuluri started her own label Aamra. The self-taught designer’s passion project grew by leaps and bounds once she gave up her job and moved to India. “At first, I just catered to my friends and family, however, things changed once I did solo fashion shows in the United States,” she says. The name Aamra refers to the evergreen mango and Lavanya claims that’s why she named it so to retain a fresh fashionable outlook. She has a brand new summer collection which will soon be up at her studio in the financial district.

Saris with ruffles

Lavanya says the first thing anyone notices about her collection is the vibrant colour palette often punctuated by pastel shades. She mainly dabbles in prêt-à-porter and her artisans who usually follow embroidery from Lucknow and Kolkata add to the finery with their delicate designs.

Pretty in pastels

Her latest collection, Sequinor comprises ensembles with embroidery crafted entirely out of sequins with an abundance of golden hue. One can shop for ankle-length cocktail gowns and dreamy and feminine ruffle saris. The fabrics she has used include crepes, georgettes and silk. There are several handwoven lehengas available for you to shop as well. They are lightweight and allow free movement. The highlight seems to be the tropical leaf motifs, entirely handcrafted. One can reach out to her via Instagram to place pre-orders.

Rs 14,000