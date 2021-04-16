Since her days as a fashion student at Pearl Academy, Nitisha Jain had this dream of setting up her own homegrown label that’s conscious of the perils besetting the environment and that could evolve with the changes around it. A brand seeking to explore different cultures, designs and aesthetics, Bari, started by Nitisha in 2017, is all about ethnic sensibilities melding modern silhouettes with unique prints in a medley of colours.

“From African to Aztec civilisations, I have been inspired by a myriad of intriguing cultures and have tried to capture the same in my designs, patterns and textures that are raw, bold and concrete in their form yet diverse in their appeal,” shares Nitisha who chooses to work with fabrics like cotton silk, rayon, khadi and mul.

BARI's summer edit

Her latest summer collection, Swatch and Splash, also narrates a beautifully designed story in vibrant summer hues. Excerpts of a short chat with the couturier:

Tell us about your latest summer collection?

Our new range Swatch and Splash is a collection which is very close to us. Every piece is unique and very vibrant. We have used a lot of colours and strokes since summers for us are all about the comfort and ease of clothing and it’s exactly what we are trying to portray in this edit. The outfits are all daily wear options that can be worn for something as everyday as a cup of coffee with your friends, for just relaxing at home or for just meeting people at a short notice.

BARI's summer edit

We have used hand block prints on cotton fabrics as our base and the cuts and patterns are very different on each piece. Every piece has an identity, from zigzag patterns, random cut tops to long angled kurtas — we have a great variety in this amalgamation.

How is this edit perfect for the summer?

Summer for us is always focused on the everyday ease of clothing and happy vibrant colours. That’s also the predominant feature in our new collection.

BARI's summer edit

You seem to be big on sustainability, tell us how have you incorporated the same into your clothes and accessories?

Bari, from its inception, has focused a lot on sustainability. We have very little production wastage at our factory and we try to use most of our leftover fabrics in making a variety of products that include hangers, masks and patched bags for the welfare of our workers.

What according to you are the wardrobe essentials for any Indian women?

For any Indian women, the right mix of everyday casuals, on-the-go clothing and the evergreen Indian saris and suits with a variety of drapes and styles are a must. And, of course, the jewellery, the love for bags and trendy-yet-easy footwear are always the best add-ons.

BARI's summer edit

What can we expect from the brand next?

Collections that we are working on currently are for the upcoming holiday seasons and summer weddings. A variety of classic resort wear comprise our mood board for the next collection and a lot of minimalistic Haldi and Mehendi wear from our exclusive range are on the anvil for summer weddings.

Any tips for summer wedding fashion?

We always love to keep it easy and classy pairing it with light jewellery and easy makeup to match a carefree mood.

PS: Dear readers did you like Bari's collection? What will you be wearing this summer?

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas