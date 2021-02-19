Princy Mehta, the founder of label Threada had a penchant for creating dresses for herself early on in life. Her friends would often wonder where she is sourcing her bohemian ensembles from.

That’s what led to the launch of her own label in 2019. “My aunt, Darshi (Trivedi), had a boutique for a few decades. In my twenties, I would spend a lot of time there and work with as many varieties of fabric as I could. Hence, I consider my label a part of that experience,” says the Goa-based fashion entrepreneur who works in tandem with a design team headed by her aunt Darshi and uncle, Biren Trivedi.

Princy Mehta

The weaves she uses are mostly indigenous, which are woven by artisans from rural Indian belts. Princy shares that she revels in the Indianness of her dresses. “The designs are almost always modern, crafted post brainstorm sessions with my aunt and then we take the sustainable route and design a limited collection,” says the founder who draws inspiration from women who are strong, wild and happy. Coming up is the repertoire of bohemian shirts for men. While talking to her about the label, it became quite clear that she wanted to create designs rooted in eco-friendly ethics. “One cannot truly be happy unless one shows respect for the environment,” asserts the fashion entrepreneur.

Boho shirts for men



We understand that Threada experiments a lot with prints — from block prints to ikat and kalamkari to batik. “You name it, we have tried it. And you can see that in the men’s collection that’s in store as well. The fabric we used is ethnic and the cuts are modern,” states Princy. All the shirts in their latest drop are made with pure cotton and super light-weight fabric. The fabric for our first collection is a mix of block prints and tie-dye,” she elaborates.

ALSO READ: Summer Somewhere by Meghna Goyal is the latest celebrity favourite label to watch out for



Meanwhile, we would like to state that the ladies have a lot more options at their e-store at present. Their dresses that seem to allow freedom of movement are aesthetically pleasing and predominantly come in summer-friendly shades like olive, peach and ivory. Their knee-length Ash and Red Heritage Dress in black and red, The Yellow Kaftan and The Other Side Anti-Fit Dress because of their edgy silhouettes and comfortable.



Rs 1,500 onwards.

Available online.