Resort wear label, Summer Somewhere helmed by Meghna Goyal, is one of the hottest labels of the season. In the last few months, the chic ensembles she created made regular appearances on as

Instagram as Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Athiya Shetty chose to don the label. “Alia is a dear friend of mine and also my muse,” shares Meghna, adding that she also loves dressing Athiya. “Her cool girl vibe is quite on brand,” asserts the Mumbai-based founder. Alia recently wore a blue and white Daze Tee from the label, casually paired with frayed denim shorts and sneakers.

Akansha Ranjan in Belle Sweatshirt

Holiday haute

One look at Meghna’s Instagram profile will make it clear that she is quite the travel enthusiast who likes capturing vivid details of places around the world she visits. “I like taking pictures of interesting coffee art or the mosaic tiles in an old palace or curios in a flea market. I’m always making mood boards, which sets the direction for every collection,” she says. And that love for travel informs her design aesthetics as well. She had a vivid concept that prompted her to launch the brand in 2019.

Meghna Goyal

“So many of us shop before going on a holiday because we have a certain kind of wardrobe in mind. That’s why I was inspired to create a brand like this as I didn’t find too many travel-worthy fashion brands that have a timeless quality,” she shares. She also wanted her ensembles to have a repeat value following the tenets of sustainability. Their repertoire — which is handcrafted in Mumbai — offers an array of tie-tops, trousers, jumpsuits and rompers are fresh as summer daisies and stand the test of time. The fabrics she uses are comfortable linens, TENCEL and organically sourced weaves that she obtains from across the country.

Byron Midi

Desert rose

They have two new collections for the patrons to shop from. First one comprises knitwear, crafted from organic cotton and tie-dye fabric. One can expect sweatshirts and tops with overlock stitching technique. Also, the drawstring detailing on these outfits will have you reminiscing about the ’90s fashion. “The idea was to create outfits that can be dressed up and down,” says the designer. Meghna adds that the colour palette is inspired by the desert. “Brown is one of the predominant shades you can spot as the colour is quite an in vogue right now,” informs the self-taught designer, who studied Integrated Marketing from New York University, and worked as a brand strategist before moving back to India a couple of years ago and starting her label.

Rs 1,590 onwards.

Available online.

