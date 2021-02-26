Jewellery designer Ritika Ravi tells us at the outset of our conversation that she follows the philosophy of elegance and minimalism. The Chennai-based founder then asserts that it is her relationship with nature, dance, music and art that informs her designs. However, for her collection Charu — which will be available in March — she delved into something personal.

Ritika Ravi

Mum’s the word

“The theme of the collection is quite close to my heart as it is inspired by my relationship with my mother,” says Ritika. The highlight, we notice, is a twist she is offering on traditional wedding rings. “Each piece is crafted with attention to detail and we have worked with the best craftsmen to bring our designs to life,” says the London College of Fashion graduate, who launched her label in October 2018.

Pick your coloured gemstones





The Nelli way

The rings are crafted from 18-karat gold and set in diamonds and precious gemstones like emeralds and rubies. Hence one can choose gemstones depending on their preference of colours. The types of settings vary from one ring to another but one can expect the pieces to come in prong and pavé.

The collection takes its inspiration from the Nelli ring prototype, which is a ring that is gifted to a South Indian bride by her mother’s family. What you are likely to notice in Charu is sophisticated and minimal detailing. “I often aim to combine the best of traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design and this collection echoes that as well,” says the designer, signing off.



From Rs 40,000 upwards. Available online.